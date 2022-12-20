Chicago — Four carjackers took a man’s SUV in a parking garage in Lakeview on Thursday evening, Chicago police said. The victim, 34, was walking to his car when four men confronted him inside the garage adjacent to Century Mall, 2828 North Clark, around 9:08 p.m. Police said the men beat the victim, took his keys, and then drove away in his black 2019 Nissan Kick SUV.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO