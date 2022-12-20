ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 41

peace now....enough☮️
3d ago

Mayor this is what happens when you don’t support your people that protect you! Police need to walk out till you get counseling and more help, military help

Reply(3)
9
Socorro Crawford
3d ago

So sad for this to happen. It's time for the city of Chicago, the Mayor, and all in charge to get sued for these families loss. If companies get for no time for breaks, time, off, why can't the city. Especially the Mayor number one.

Reply(2)
6
Mj Gray
3d ago

Give these men and women the time off they ask for!! Being a soldier with combat tours, I speak from experience. We would remove helmets and drop to one knee with a prayer prior to rolling out on every mission, for a safe return from the 2 way shooting match and IED’s. That was for only a year at a time. Those officers are under same stress with the same threats day in and day out in Chicago.!.!..!! We were under attack by international terrorists. My opinion….they are under attack by the domestic terrorists. Our police, EMT’s, and firemen should be afforded they same opportunities with mental health care as war time soldiers with PTSD. They are so desperately needed. Trust me I’ve seen a lawless country……it’s not pretty. And the idea of having a medical emergency and no one answers your call………that is truly frightening. Hats off to our law enforcement and first responders, you are appreciated and may you find the help and support you need!.!.!!…

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Driver carjacked in Century Mall parking garage, police say

Chicago — Four carjackers took a man’s SUV in a parking garage in Lakeview on Thursday evening, Chicago police said. The victim, 34, was walking to his car when four men confronted him inside the garage adjacent to Century Mall, 2828 North Clark, around 9:08 p.m. Police said the men beat the victim, took his keys, and then drove away in his black 2019 Nissan Kick SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After kicking woman onto Red Line tracks, attacker told passersby she jumped in a suicide attempt: prosecutors

Chicago — After kicking a woman onto the Red Line tracks as an El train pulled into the Chicago-State station on Tuesday, Donald Jackson called the woman a “b*tch” and told bystanders that she threw herself on the tracks in a suicide attempt, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. The attack was captured on CTA surveillance video, and CWBChicago published a portion of the footage Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles

CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

11 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in the wake of their one-hour crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Person shot in neck on I-57 near Halsted

CHICAGO — An individual was shot in the neck on the I-57 highway on the South Side Thursday morning. Police responded to a shooting on the I-57 highway near Halsted Avenue around 4:49 a.m. A person was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to police, the ramp […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

9-time convicted burglar broke into a Rogers Park home while on bail for breaking into a Bucktown home, prosecutors say

Chicago — A nine-time convicted felon burglarized a Rogers Park home while he was on bail for burglarizing a home in Bucktown, prosecutors said Wednesday. Michael Edwards, 42, was charged in June with burglarizing a home in the 1700 block of North Winchester on Valentine’s Day 2020. Prosecutors said the victim returned home and found their front door broken, their computer missing, and a glove on the floor.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy