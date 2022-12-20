Mayor this is what happens when you don’t support your people that protect you! Police need to walk out till you get counseling and more help, military help
So sad for this to happen. It's time for the city of Chicago, the Mayor, and all in charge to get sued for these families loss. If companies get for no time for breaks, time, off, why can't the city. Especially the Mayor number one.
Give these men and women the time off they ask for!! Being a soldier with combat tours, I speak from experience. We would remove helmets and drop to one knee with a prayer prior to rolling out on every mission, for a safe return from the 2 way shooting match and IED’s. That was for only a year at a time. Those officers are under same stress with the same threats day in and day out in Chicago.!.!..!! We were under attack by international terrorists. My opinion….they are under attack by the domestic terrorists. Our police, EMT’s, and firemen should be afforded they same opportunities with mental health care as war time soldiers with PTSD. They are so desperately needed. Trust me I’ve seen a lawless country……it’s not pretty. And the idea of having a medical emergency and no one answers your call………that is truly frightening. Hats off to our law enforcement and first responders, you are appreciated and may you find the help and support you need!.!.!!…
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
