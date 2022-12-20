Goleta personal trainer offers new fitness program for cancer patients

GOLETA, Calif. – Personal trainer and exercise studio owner Rachel McDonald is now the first and only cancer exercise specialist servicing the city of Goleta.

The Goleta-based Fitness with Rachel studio offers innovative exercise programs specifically for cancer patients.

“I want to do my part to support people on their cancer journey, particularly by helping them stay active and strong, so they can take charge through exercise," said Rachel.

McDonald received her specialized training from the Cancer Exercise Training Institute and offers that unique training to the area, but this is not her first interaction with the cancer community.

She has been a participant in the Barbara Ireland Walk for Breast Cancer since 2000, even serving as a sponsor where she has raised over $36,000 over the past six years.

Rachel explains, “When cancer occurs, life can feel out of control. Working with patients to build themselves back is such an honor for me. My clients inspire me to keep going.”

