Police give up on pursuit of an armed suspect
Irwindale police are chasing an armed suspect near Sierra Madre. The pursuit began near Monrovia and continued throughout the San Gabriel Valley, eventually leading to Pasadena.
1 man dead, another wounded after shooting at Waukegan sports bar
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting inside a sports bar in Waukegan Saturday morning, according to Chief of Police Keith Zupec. Around 2:20 a.m., Waukegan Police Patrol Division responded to Stretch's Bar and Grill, located at 200 N. Green Bay...
Mall of America placed on lockdown after shooting, police say
The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, was placed on lockdown Friday night following a shooting at the mall, authorities said. Bloomington police and emergency medical crews were on scene. "Please stay out of the area," police initially reported, later announcing that the "shooting scene" was "secured." The lockdown was...
Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Colorado
Two adults were found dead at Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colo., after what police determined to be a murder-suicide incident on Christmas morning.
Police say 2 dead, suspicious device found at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado
A man shot and killed his wife then killed himself on Christmas morning at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, police said. In a news release, Thornton Police confirmed that the two adults found dead at the scene were a married couple who were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation.
Mississippi police kill woman holding hostage inside Walmart store and demanding to speak to a news anchor
Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the Jackson suburb of Richland. The person killed was Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena Arkansas, department spokeswoman Bailey Martin said Thursday.
Chicago Weekend Shootings: 7 wounded during Christmas weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least seven people are wounded in shootings across the city over the Christmas weekend. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 55. In the first shooting of the holiday weekend, a 55-year-old man was struck in the hand by gunfire Saturday evening in the 7900 block of South Colfax Avenue.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Tully Road in Modesto
MODESTO — A driver is cooperating with investigators after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Modesto, authorities said Thursday night. The Modesto Police Department said the collision happened just before 10 p.m. along Tully Road. The driver stayed at the scene and a DUI is not believed to be...
Sheriff: Suspect who fled traffic stop in Rancho Cordova hit by car, passenger remains at large
RANCHO CORDOVA — A wild car chase in Rancho Cordova left one suspect in the hospital and another remains at large Thursday night. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Rancho Cordova police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a code violation. The driver of the vehicle took off and crashed into several vehicles before losing control and crashing again on Highway 50 near Hazel Avenue.
CHP arrests suspected serial rapist
The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division announced on Friday the arrest of a possible serial rapist. All three attacks have occurred since mid-October.
NYPD officer hospitalized after being stabbed on Christmas Eve in the Bronx
NEW YORK - An NYPD officer is recovering after being stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday near Dekalb Avenue and East 212th Street in the Bronx. The suspect, described by police as an emotionally disturbed man, was arrested. Both the officer...
19-year-old man killed in shooting inside Mall of America, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night during an altercation inside a Nordstrom store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, authorities said. The shooting prompted a more than one-hour lockdown. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters in a late-night news briefing that an officer heard...
Aurora Police investigating double homicide in a Boston Street home
After receiving an anonymous call requesting a welfare check at a home Saturday, Aurora Police found two people dead inside that house. The department got that call around 11 a.m. Saturday. The house in question was at the 1500 block of Boston Street, near East Colfax Avenue. The Adams County...
Bond set for Rosemont man accused of threatening police officer in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Bond has been set for a Rosemont man accused of threatening a police officer outside a Villa Park saloon on Christmas Eve, the DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas announced Sunday. Ryan McGovern, 24, appeared in...
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Sunrise Boulevard on-ramp to Highway 50
RANCHO CORDOVA — A pedestrian was fatally struck on a Highway 50 on-ramp in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Friday night. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened on a Sunrise Boulevard on-ramp. Rancho Cordova police officers attempted CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the...
Police are searching for 76-year-old Delaware County man
Upper Darby police say Mr. Cortallessa was last seen in his blue 2013 Toyota Corolla. His Pennsylvania license plate reads JJL3807.
3 men killed in Mexico City following monthslong dispute over house
The grisly pre-Christmas killings of two young men and their uncle at an early 1900s house in Mexico City cast attention on the dark side of the capital's booming real estate market, fed by a lack of legal documents and gangs that illegally seize properties. Actor Andrés Tirado, his musician brother Jorge Tirado and an uncle whose name was not released were found dead Sunday, all with their throats slashed.
