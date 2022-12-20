Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the Jackson suburb of Richland. The person killed was Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena Arkansas, department spokeswoman Bailey Martin said Thursday.

RICHLAND, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO