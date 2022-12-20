ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 man dead, another wounded after shooting at Waukegan sports bar

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is wounded following a shooting inside a sports bar in Waukegan Saturday morning, according to Chief of Police Keith Zupec. Around 2:20 a.m., Waukegan Police Patrol Division responded to Stretch's Bar and Grill, located at 200 N. Green Bay...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Mall of America placed on lockdown after shooting, police say

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, was placed on lockdown Friday night following a shooting at the mall, authorities said. Bloomington police and emergency medical crews were on scene. "Please stay out of the area," police initially reported, later announcing that the "shooting scene" was "secured." The lockdown was...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Mississippi police kill woman holding hostage inside Walmart store and demanding to speak to a news anchor

Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the Jackson suburb of Richland. The person killed was Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena Arkansas, department spokeswoman Bailey Martin said Thursday.
RICHLAND, MS
Chicago Weekend Shootings: 7 wounded during Christmas weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least seven people are wounded in shootings across the city over the Christmas weekend. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 55. In the first shooting of the holiday weekend, a 55-year-old man was struck in the hand by gunfire Saturday evening in the 7900 block of South Colfax Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Tully Road in Modesto

MODESTO — A driver is cooperating with investigators after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Modesto, authorities said Thursday night. The Modesto Police Department said the collision happened just before 10 p.m. along Tully Road. The driver stayed at the scene and a DUI is not believed to be...
MODESTO, CA
Sheriff: Suspect who fled traffic stop in Rancho Cordova hit by car, passenger remains at large

RANCHO CORDOVA — A wild car chase in Rancho Cordova left one suspect in the hospital and another remains at large Thursday night. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Rancho Cordova police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a code violation. The driver of the vehicle took off and crashed into several vehicles before losing control and crashing again on Highway 50 near Hazel Avenue.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CHP arrests suspected serial rapist

The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division announced on Friday the arrest of a possible serial rapist. All three attacks have occurred since mid-October.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Aurora Police investigating double homicide in a Boston Street home

After receiving an anonymous call requesting a welfare check at a home Saturday, Aurora Police found two people dead inside that house. The department got that call around 11 a.m. Saturday. The house in question was at the 1500 block of Boston Street, near East Colfax Avenue. The Adams County...
AURORA, CO
3 men killed in Mexico City following monthslong dispute over house

The grisly pre-Christmas killings of two young men and their uncle at an early 1900s house in Mexico City cast attention on the dark side of the capital's booming real estate market, fed by a lack of legal documents and gangs that illegally seize properties. Actor Andrés Tirado, his musician brother Jorge Tirado and an uncle whose name was not released were found dead Sunday, all with their throats slashed.

