ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

First Alert Weather: Live updates for Friday, Dec. 23

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a First Alert Weather Day here in North Texas and this is what we can expect:. A hard freeze warning will expire at 9 a.m. Highs will be the mid 20s across North Texas and we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Airports see more delays,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy