Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Focuses on The Trunks From The Future
Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first hitting the series as a part of Dragon Ball Z. With his future self's status up in the air, the current Trunks is set to take the lead in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but one cosplayer has decided to revisit the past by calling on the future. While the current series gave us a new take on Future Trunks, his original aesthetic remains a fan favorite.
ComicBook
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producer Compares Next Two Movies to Avengers: Endgame
After the release of its first full trailer earlier this month, fans are absolutely excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The animated sequel is expected to significantly up the ante of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — and based on all of the footage we've already seen of alternate versions of Spider-Man, that's definitely proving to be the case. The epic quality of Across the Spider-Verse, as well as its planned follow-up Across the Spider-Verse Part II, could apparently be felt among its crew members as well. In a recent interview with The Direct, senior character animator Ere Santos teased that the ambition of the original condensed version of the two sequels is on par with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's culmination, Avengers: Endgame.
ComicBook
The Sentry: Who Is Marvel's Superman-Like Character and Where Did He Come From
Marvel Studios is preparing to introduce fans to a plethora of new characters for the first time in Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already know that the Fantastic Four and Wolverine will be appearing in Phase Five, and we'll also be introduced to iconic Marvel team the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme including The Sentry, who is also rumored to have his own project in some form of development. The Sentry has all of the powers of Superman and then some. But if you really want to know who the character is, then we got your back.
ComicBook
Huge Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Update Adds New Mode, Filters, and More
Not to be outdone by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection which recently got an update that added some features players have been requesting for a while now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge got an update this week, too, that improved what seems to be nearly every aspect of the game. Those improvements include things like a new arcade mode and some filters to change up how the game looks among other things.
ComicBook
DC Reveals New Costumes for Two Superman Family Heroes
Two DC heroes are sporting new looks in the publish's Superman comics. The landmark Action Comics #1050 begins a new era for the Man of Steel, with Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell relaunching Superman while Action Comics is turned into an anthology-style title from writer Philip Kennedy Johnson. Action Comics will have three stories featuring the Superman Family, as Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage team up for a three-part story starring Power Girl and spinning out of Lazarus Planet. Just about every member of the Superman Family will receive new costumes, and Sauvage has unveiled concept art for Power Girl and Omen.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daniel Craig Reflects on Wearing a "F-cking Stormtrooper" Suit for The Force Awakens
The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.
ComicBook
Avatar 2 Riding Another Box Office Wave After Second Thursday in Theaters
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $600 million worldwide at the box office thanks to Wednesday showings, but it turns out that Thursday was a great day for James Cameron's Avatar sequel, as well. Reports are in that Avatar 2 earned another $37.1M internationally and $14.5 domestically from Thursday showings, bringing the film's cumulative total to $464M internationally and just shy of $200 million domestically, for a cumulative total of $661.4M, one week after The Way of Water started screening in theaters.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Spider-Man, the Joker, and Spawn
The Spider-verse? A psycho Santa? A musical hypnotist? This list has all of those! Spider-verse clearly made a big entrance this week. Thanks to the epic trailer, we see a total of four books in the top ten! Those aren't the only Spidey books on the list, as the Eminem cover is still a top contender this week. Deadpool has returned to the top ten, as well as seeing the return of the Reavers. A rare Batman/Spawn exclusive takes a spot in the top 3, beaten out by a smiling psychopath. However, Santa Joker is no match for the rhythm of a musical villain from Spidey's mythos.
ComicBook
Pokemon: Will a Time Skip Arrive in The Anime's Future?
Pokemon is preparing to say goodbye to both Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, and while the new trainers have been confirmed in Liko and Roy, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the anime's future. While Ash still has a handful of episodes before he ends his rein as the star of the series, the anime adaptation might be aiming to do what it hasn't done before in instituting a time skip. While nothing has been confirmed, this might be the best route for the series to take.
ComicBook
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
ComicBook
Dream Scenario Director Reveals First Look at New Nicolas Cage Movie
Nicolas Cage has over 100 acting credits to his name and he's got some exciting projects in the works. After a successful year that saw him playing himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage will soon be taking on another iconic role: Dracula. However, Renfield isn't the only movie the actor has been working on. It was announced in August that Cage had been cast in Dream Scenario, a new A24 film that's being written and directed by Sick of Myself filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli. The movie is being produced by Ari Aster, the director behind A24 fan-favorites, Hereditary and Midsommar. Today, Borgli took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie's production.
ComicBook
Naver Webtoon Shares Its Top Titles of 2022
These days, manga has all but overtaken book charts stateside. The industry has made record sales in the past few years, and while its stock in stores sells out regularly, digital manga is now easier than ever to find. This growth has also propelled Line Webtoon to new heights. And now, the company has announced which of its titles are 2022 award winners!
ComicBook
Kang the Conqueror's Final Battle Will Change Marvel Forever
Kang the Conqueror's final battle is poised to change Marvel Comics forever. Timeless has promised some massive revelations for the future of the company. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' villain is taking an outsized importance in the comics just in time for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania early next year.) Timeless #1's preview shows Kang discovering that a variant of his is responsible for the destruction of a knowledge center called the University of Phearthon. This time, Kang needs the "Missing Moment," which is the one second of history that eludes even him. Can the villain claim the "greatest prize in all of history?" Check out some of it for yourself down below.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Fan Art Imagines Ryan Gosling as Sentry for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio has already released some amazing first looks at both projects, but it seems as if fans might be more excited for another Phase Five offering. Marvel will release a live-action adaptation of their classic Thunderbolts team, but it will feature a very different lineup than the comics. Just yesterday it was rumored that Sentry would be getting his own project, and the character has been rumored to appear in Thunderbolts for quite sometime. Now, one artist is imagining Ryan Gosling as the character who could possibly take on the Thunderbolts in the MCU.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Recruits Nickelback to Sing Fan-Favorite Spirited Song
The holidays are officially upon us, and there's absolutely no shortage of festive movies and television shows to get fans into the spirit. One of the most recent entries into that field is Spirited, a musical comedy that debuted on Apple TV+ earlier this fall, and provides an updated take on the mythos of A Christmas Carol. Along the way, Spirited offers quite a few original songs — and it looks like one is getting remixed in a major way. Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the film, recently debuted a new official version of the song "Unredeemable." The caveat is that it is performed by one of the most polarizing — and in the eyes of some, maybe "unredeemable" bands in recent years — Nickelback.
ComicBook
Dr. Strange Resurrects Major Marvel Hero
Following the death of Stephen Strange in the Marvel Comics Universe, a new sorcerer supreme has had to pick up the slack where the good doctor left off. While in the past, Brother Voodoo and even Loki have held the title for a brief time, with even Doctor Doom trying to get his hands on the Eye of Agamotto, the universe found a worthy successor in Clea, who is now the supreme wizard of the Marvel Universe. In a strange series of events, the latest comic book series, "Strange", has brought back a surprising, deceased Marvel Hero.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Comments / 0