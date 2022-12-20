ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stinnett, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

Who Has The Best Steaks in Amarillo?

When it comes to any other type of food in Amarillo, there's usually a pretty clear consensus on what restaurants are the best in their category. But surprisingly, when it comes to good steak we have a relatively limited number of notable steakhouses. On Amarillo's subreddit someone posted a poll,...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A Peek Into Past Christmases in Amarillo

A glimpse into Amarillo's past can even make a younger fellow who was not alive during Amarillo's golden years nostalgic for a time past. Looking at pictures of Amarillo during the 60s, 70s, or 80s, there's a certain different sort of feel to Amarillo that is familiar but distant. It's...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit

In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Ding Ding! Make Christmas Shine with the Trolley Express

Did you know Amarillo had a trolley? It's a trolley full of Christmas fun. One of the great things about Christmas is all the Christmas fun. Christmas is one of those times when Amarillo has a ton of Christmas Fun. From the different farms transformed into Christmas villages, or the Amarillo Botanical Gardens or Candy Cane Lane and all the other great lights displays we have so much Christmas joy in our city.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A Square Block of Downtown Amarillo is Up for Sale

Have you ever wanted to own a block of land? How about a block of land in Downtown Amarillo?. Downtown Amarillo is in a revival and it's booming. Here's your opportunity to own a piece of downtown Amarillo. One square block of the Yellow City in the center of the downtown is up for sale.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Walmart Has Delivery Drones! Will it Fly in Amarillo?

Technology is a great thing and it seems that the world is getting more and more technologically advanced. So much so, that drone delivery is becoming more mainstream. Walmart announced in June of 2021 that they were teaming up with DroneUp to start offering drone delivery from their stores. They rolled out delivery drones to specific places in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. They currently offer drone delivery in North Texas. Garland, Murphy, Plano Richardson, Mesquite, Dallas, Rowlett, and the Colonies all currently have drone delivery available to customers.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!

The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy