Over 30 Homes Deemed Unsafe After Earthquake in Humboldt County
At least 30 families in Northern California are in need of a new place to live just before Christmas. Their homes have been deemed unsafe after Tuesday’s six-point-four earthquake in Humboldt County. Crews are still assessing the damage as thousands are still under a “boil water” advisory. Power is slowly coming back on, most PG&E customers have had their electricity restored. The historic Fernbridge along highway 211 was re-opened to one way traffic Wednesday night after inspection and repairs. Work continues to shore up that bridge and other roadways which buckled during the quake.
[UPDATE 10 p.m.] Fernbridge Reopens!
Although there is no official word yet, Fernbridge has reopened to one-way controlled traffic–see photo above. Caltrans Facebook page and its QuickMap Service have yet to show the bridge open so we caution that travelers should be prepared for conditions to change. But at this time, vehicles are passing over the bridge.
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
RIO DELL, Calif. — As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29
Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
Homes in Humboldt County considered unsafe following quake
Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Humboldt County following Tuesday’s strong earthquake that caused two deaths, dozens of injuries and left homes in disrepair.
Fifth Street Lloyd Building under safety inspection following earthquake
A standout part of the Eureka city skyline, the Lloyd Building, is undergoing safety inspections after cracks formed following the 6.4 earthquake that struck Humboldt County early Dec. 20. Members of Caltrans and Humboldt Bay Fire were out at the building, located at 219 Fifth St., locating cracks and areas...
Community comes together as it grapples with toll of devastating Humboldt Co. earthquake
Walking through CC Market & Deli, owner Gurpreet Singh says the cleanup following the 6.4 earthquake that rattled Humboldt County early Tuesday morning is overwhelming.
Community Christmas Event Planned for Rio Dell After Tuesday’s Earthquake Leaves Widespread Damage
Eel River Valley residents impacted by the December 20 earthquake are invited to a community Christmas gathering at the Rio Dell Fire Hall on Friday, December 23 from 2 – 4 p.m. The Christmas gathering will include a Toys for Tots distribution for local children, a visit with Santa...
Eureka Residents Encouraged to Use the Free Bulky Item Pickup Service for Earthquake Cleanup Needs
The City of Eureka’s franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
Destruction, tears and tenacity in California towns battered by earthquake
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Combing their homes with flashlights in the darkness, residents of the rural communities of the Eel River Valley could only sense what damage Tuesday’s earthquake had brought to their lives five days before Christmas.
Aftermath of 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County
Thousands of Northern California residents are grappling with damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Humboldt County Tuesday morning.
Dramatic photos from Humboldt County's 6.4-quake in Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. - A powerful earthquake that rocked Humboldt County early Tuesday, left two people dead and several others injured. A highway buckled, and a bridge was damaged. Shampoo bottles toppled, and so did a coffee maker. Glass was strewn and storefronts were damaged. This was just some of the...
Power restored in parts of Arcata and Eureka, Fortuna residents left in the dark
EUREKA, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric continues efforts to restore power across the North Coast following the Dec. 20 earthquake, with large sections of Arcata and Eureka being restored as of 7:45 p.m. According to the power company, crews within Humboldt County have restored power to approximately 40,000...
California’s north coast has a long history of strong earthquakes
(KTXL) — On Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the communities of Ferndale, Fortuna and Rio Dell, but this is not uncommon to residents and visitors of California’s far northern coast. During a press conference on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey spokesperson Cynthia Pridmore said that 40 earthquakes between magnitudes 6 and 7 have been […]
Couple's anniversary cut short by 6.4 Northern California earthquake
FERNDALE, Calif. - A couple spending their anniversary at the Gingerbread Mansion Inn in Ferndale, Calif., had their celebration cut short by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. "It was the wildest thing," Larkin O'Leary told KTVU on Tuesday, hours after the quake struck at 2:34 a.m. in Humboldt County in Northern California. "We were lying in bed, obviously asleep, and I woke up five minutes before the earthquake happened and I felt some sort of weird vibe. And then it felt like somebody jumped on our bed."
'Lost Coast' residents take stock of damage following 6.4 Humboldt County earthquake
FERNDALE, Humboldt County -- Humboldt County residents spent the day assessing the damage to their homes and businesses after yet another earthquake in a region where quakes are common. Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast near Ferndale came exactly one year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck about 12 miles away. "The displays, all of the sunglasses are broken," said Carolyn Knowles as she checked in on a friend's boutique on Ferndale's Main Street. In the picturesque town on the edge of the Lost Coast, the quake wasn't far away, but for such a strong shake the effects were...
Quake Update: State of Emergency Declared, Two Dead, A Dozen Injured, Shelter Opened in Fortuna, State Funds for Fernbridge and Boil Water Advisories
Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a state of emergency in response to this morning’s magnitude-6.4 earthquake, which left two dead and potentially hundreds displaced while severely damaging Fernbridge. According to a news release, the declaration allows "the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs...
Recovery Information from the Rio Dell Police Department
Press release from the City of Rio Dell’s Police Department:. The following information is being provided on behalf of the City of Rio Dell’s Police Department regarding earthquake response and recovery information:. WELFARE CHECKS. If requesting welfare checks for individuals who reside outside of the city limits of...
