Humboldt County, CA

ksro.com

Over 30 Homes Deemed Unsafe After Earthquake in Humboldt County

At least 30 families in Northern California are in need of a new place to live just before Christmas. Their homes have been deemed unsafe after Tuesday’s six-point-four earthquake in Humboldt County. Crews are still assessing the damage as thousands are still under a “boil water” advisory. Power is slowly coming back on, most PG&E customers have had their electricity restored. The historic Fernbridge along highway 211 was re-opened to one way traffic Wednesday night after inspection and repairs. Work continues to shore up that bridge and other roadways which buckled during the quake.
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10 p.m.] Fernbridge Reopens!

Although there is no official word yet, Fernbridge has reopened to one-way controlled traffic–see photo above. Caltrans Facebook page and its QuickMap Service have yet to show the bridge open so we caution that travelers should be prepared for conditions to change. But at this time, vehicles are passing over the bridge.
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Announced for the Week of December 23 – 29

Caltrans will suspend most work on Northern California highways from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. However, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, it may be necessary for Caltrans crews to respond to emergency situations. Del Norte County. U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fifth Street Lloyd Building under safety inspection following earthquake

A standout part of the Eureka city skyline, the Lloyd Building, is undergoing safety inspections after cracks formed following the 6.4 earthquake that struck Humboldt County early Dec. 20. Members of Caltrans and Humboldt Bay Fire were out at the building, located at 219 Fifth St., locating cracks and areas...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Residents Encouraged to Use the Free Bulky Item Pickup Service for Earthquake Cleanup Needs

The City of Eureka’s franchise garbage and recycling collection hauler, Recology, offers curbside collection of large and bulky items. Each customer receives up to two (2) pickups per year per residence at no additional cost. Examples of bulky items include: old furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, televisions, and appliances, all of which are too large or do not belong in your normal collection bins. This also includes bagged trash up to 2 cubic yards (about the size of 2 refrigerators) per pick up.
EUREKA, CA
FOX40

California’s north coast has a long history of strong earthquakes

(KTXL) — On Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the communities of Ferndale, Fortuna and Rio Dell, but this is not uncommon to residents and visitors of California’s far northern coast. During a press conference on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey spokesperson Cynthia Pridmore said that 40 earthquakes between magnitudes 6 and 7 have been […]
FERNDALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Couple's anniversary cut short by 6.4 Northern California earthquake

FERNDALE, Calif. - A couple spending their anniversary at the Gingerbread Mansion Inn in Ferndale, Calif., had their celebration cut short by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. "It was the wildest thing," Larkin O'Leary told KTVU on Tuesday, hours after the quake struck at 2:34 a.m. in Humboldt County in Northern California. "We were lying in bed, obviously asleep, and I woke up five minutes before the earthquake happened and I felt some sort of weird vibe. And then it felt like somebody jumped on our bed."
FERNDALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

'Lost Coast' residents take stock of damage following 6.4 Humboldt County earthquake

FERNDALE, Humboldt County -- Humboldt County residents spent the day assessing the damage to their homes and businesses after yet another earthquake in a region where quakes are common. Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast near Ferndale came exactly one year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck about 12 miles away. "The displays, all of the sunglasses are broken," said Carolyn Knowles as she checked in on a friend's boutique on Ferndale's Main Street. In the picturesque town on the edge of the Lost Coast, the quake wasn't far away, but for such a strong shake the effects were...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Quake Update: State of Emergency Declared, Two Dead, A Dozen Injured, Shelter Opened in Fortuna, State Funds for Fernbridge and Boil Water Advisories

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a state of emergency in response to this morning’s magnitude-6.4 earthquake, which left two dead and potentially hundreds displaced while severely damaging Fernbridge. According to a news release, the declaration allows "the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Recovery Information from the Rio Dell Police Department

Press release from the City of Rio Dell’s Police Department:. The following information is being provided on behalf of the City of Rio Dell’s Police Department regarding earthquake response and recovery information:. WELFARE CHECKS. If requesting welfare checks for individuals who reside outside of the city limits of...
RIO DELL, CA

