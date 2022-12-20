Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationLocal GuyScottsdale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
A Group In Scottsdale Will Make the Largest Private Rainwater Harvesting Site in the U.S. in its New Luxury CondosMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Two former Blue Devils playing for NBA's hottest team
No NBA team has won more games than the Brooklyn Nets since Thanksgiving. The star-studded squad is almost 100 percent healthy and has reeled off wins in 12 of its last 13 outings, thanks partly to the increasingly consistent production of late from two members of the 2010-11 Duke basketball team ...
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Hurts Reportedly Has an SC Joint Sprain
Don't expect to see the Eagles QB again until the playoffs unless the team needs to beat the Giants in Week 18 to clinch the division title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs
2024 5-star DL David Stone has Oregon among top schools
The Oregon Ducks are coming off of one of the most impressive signing days in school history, and they’ve already gotten a jump start on the 2024 recruiting cycle, landing a commitment from 4-star WR Jordan Anderson on Thursday morning. The Ducks also got some good news in the 2024 class on Friday, with 5-star defensive lineman David Stone narrowing his recruitment down to 10 schools, with Oregon in the mix. Stone is one of the premier players in the 2024 class, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall player and No. 2 DL in the nation. He took a visit to Eugene earlier this year and will likely find his way out west again in the future as he continues his recruiting process. David Stone Recruiting Profile Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1606349002617884688Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 98 OK DL Rivals 4 6.0 OK DL ESPN 89 OK DL On3 Recruiting 4 94 OK DL 247 Composite 5 0.9942 OK DL Vitals Hometown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-4 Weight 255 pounds Class 2024 Recruitment Will visit Oregon on June 24, 2022 Received Oregon offer on September 16, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Oklahoma Sooners Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide USC Trojans Miami Hurricanes LSU Tigers Michigan State Spartans Florida Gators Tennessee Volunteers Highlights11
Sources: Sean Payton eyes Vic Fangio as DC upon coaching return
Sean Payton is so interested in returning to coaching in the NFL that he's already putting together an all-star staff that includes former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his potential defensive coordinator, league sources told ESPN.
