The Oregon Ducks are coming off of one of the most impressive signing days in school history, and they’ve already gotten a jump start on the 2024 recruiting cycle, landing a commitment from 4-star WR Jordan Anderson on Thursday morning. The Ducks also got some good news in the 2024 class on Friday, with 5-star defensive lineman David Stone narrowing his recruitment down to 10 schools, with Oregon in the mix. Stone is one of the premier players in the 2024 class, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall player and No. 2 DL in the nation. He took a visit to Eugene earlier this year and will likely find his way out west again in the future as he continues his recruiting process. David Stone Recruiting Profile Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1606349002617884688Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 98 OK DL Rivals 4 6.0 OK DL ESPN 89 OK DL On3 Recruiting 4 94 OK DL 247 Composite 5 0.9942 OK DL Vitals Hometown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-4 Weight 255 pounds Class 2024 Recruitment Will visit Oregon on June 24, 2022 Received Oregon offer on September 16, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Oklahoma Sooners Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide USC Trojans Miami Hurricanes LSU Tigers Michigan State Spartans Florida Gators Tennessee Volunteers Highlights11

