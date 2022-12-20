ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are West Virginia’s favorite Christmas foods?

By Amanda Barber
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjtVq_0jp5f6jz00

(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?

A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with all 50 states.

Naughty or nice? Check your name on official Department of Christmas Affairs list

Below are the most popular and least popular Christmas foods in West Virginia and its neighboring states Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

State Favorite Least Favorite
West Virginia Ham Brie
Kentucky Scalloped potatoes Cranberries
Maryland Fruitcake Candy canes
Ohio Candy canes Persimmon pudding
Pennsylvania Roast beef Goose
Virginia Brie Goose
The favorite and least favorite foods in West Virginia and its neighboring states, according to Crestline.

Crestline also provided information on holiday drinking habits in the United States.

They found that Americans drink more on Christmas than on Thanksgiving. Americans have an average of 3.3 drinks on the December 25th holiday.

The votes are in: Here are West Virginia’s top Chrismas movies

West Virginians have an average of 3.4 drinks on Christmas.

Crestline also found that Ohio is among the states that drink the most during Christmas. Ohioans have an average of 4.2 drinks on the holiday.

Survey respondents said their favorite holiday drinks include hot chocolate, eggnog and hot apple cider while the least favorites were mulled wine, hot buttered rum and hot toddies.

Bonus: Favorite Christmas cookies

Since baking is a tradition near and dear to many Americans’ hearts, Crestline also ranked the favorite Christmas cookies in the United States. Here are the top 10:

  1. Chocolate chip
  2. Sugar cookie
  3. Fudge
  4. M&M cookie
  5. Snickerdoodle
  6. Butter cookie
  7. Shortbread
  8. Gingerbread
  9. Peanut butter blossom
  10. Almond cookie

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 4, 2022, Crestline surveyed 2,174 Americans on their holiday food preferences. The respondents were 47% men, 50% women, and 3% nonbinary or preferred not to say. The generational breakdown includes 13% Baby Boomer, 24% Gen X, 46% Millennial, and 17% Gen Z.

To view the full report, click here .

