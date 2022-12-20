SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has no doubts about winning re-election to his seat if he decides to run again in 2024. In an interview with Politico published this morning, Romney, 75, isn’t yet saying whether or not he’ll seek another term, but if he does, he has high confidence he would retain his seat.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO