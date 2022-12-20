ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Huge deals and monumental tips from your local Utah Honda Dealers

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While many are eagerly awaiting their presents under the tree this year, it’s the gifts that aren’t under the tree that will keep giving. This holiday, the time has never been more right to consider buying a vehicle from Utah Honda Dealers.
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
Precipitation and some warming heading into Christmas weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Christmas Eve Eve, Utah! After wild winds and an active week for northern Utah, conditions should start to even out as we head into our holiday weekend, but not before a weak disturbance brings the chance of snow showers to parts of the state.
A frigid start to Thursday with clearing conditions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Whipping winds and wicked wind chills dominated the overnight, and while below-average highs are expected today, a warming trend is underway. Expect the temperatures to run about 15 degrees below average today but with cold westerly winds, the wind chill values...
An upcoming TV special for LDS families shares origins of the Church

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — For LDS families this holiday season, an upcoming historical documentary is set to share the origins of the religion’s teachings and how the Church ties into daily life at home. This 30-minute television special called “The Art of the Early Church”...
What’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A major winter weather event is hitting part of the U.S. already and will impact many others over the Christmas weekend, meteorologists have confirmed. Here in Utah, snowfall has already begun in the mountains, and a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the...
Romney convinced he could win re-election — if he decides to run again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has no doubts about winning re-election to his seat if he decides to run again in 2024. In an interview with Politico published this morning, Romney, 75, isn’t yet saying whether or not he’ll seek another term, but if he does, he has high confidence he would retain his seat.
