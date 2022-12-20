Read full article on original website
My529 is Utah’s educational savings plan; learn how you can get 100% return
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — my529 is Utah’s educational savings plan – an opportunity for people who plan for the future; with wills, insurance, 401K plans, and the like, to include future education funding, through investment-style savings that may grow over the years. According to...
Huge deals and monumental tips from your local Utah Honda Dealers
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While many are eagerly awaiting their presents under the tree this year, it’s the gifts that aren’t under the tree that will keep giving. This holiday, the time has never been more right to consider buying a vehicle from Utah Honda Dealers.
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
Precipitation and some warming heading into Christmas weekend
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Christmas Eve Eve, Utah! After wild winds and an active week for northern Utah, conditions should start to even out as we head into our holiday weekend, but not before a weak disturbance brings the chance of snow showers to parts of the state.
Very light snow grazing Northern Utah tonight, little warmer for the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cold and cloudy conditions remain over much of the state Friday. Very light and scattered snow remains in the forecast through the evening with snow showers lingering into Saturday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected in the valleys with very minimal mountain snowfall.
COVID-19 cases spiked by 72% across Utah over last year, but deaths dropped 34%
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While it started off with a terrifying outbreak in January, COVID-19 rates stayed relatively low through most of 2022, though over 405,000 cases were reported statewide, according to the Utah Department of Health. The year’s total breakdown of COVID-19 statistics can be found on...
A frigid start to Thursday with clearing conditions
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Whipping winds and wicked wind chills dominated the overnight, and while below-average highs are expected today, a warming trend is underway. Expect the temperatures to run about 15 degrees below average today but with cold westerly winds, the wind chill values...
An upcoming TV special for LDS families shares origins of the Church
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — For LDS families this holiday season, an upcoming historical documentary is set to share the origins of the religion’s teachings and how the Church ties into daily life at home. This 30-minute television special called “The Art of the Early Church”...
What’s the difference between a blizzard and a winter storm?
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A major winter weather event is hitting part of the U.S. already and will impact many others over the Christmas weekend, meteorologists have confirmed. Here in Utah, snowfall has already begun in the mountains, and a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the...
Romney convinced he could win re-election — if he decides to run again
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has no doubts about winning re-election to his seat if he decides to run again in 2024. In an interview with Politico published this morning, Romney, 75, isn’t yet saying whether or not he’ll seek another term, but if he does, he has high confidence he would retain his seat.
ALERT: Wednesday winter solstice storm to bring snow and wicked wind chill
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Wednesday marks the beginning of Winter with the solstice occurring at 2:47 p.m. in Utah. The change of season also brings our next snowstorm which has prompted several weather alerts in Northern Utah. Mountain snow started in the early morning hours and will continue...
