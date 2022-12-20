Read full article on original website
GoFundMe names the most generous states and cities of 2022
GoFundMe has released its annual donations report for 2022, listing many statistics including the most generous states and cities of the year.
ValueWalk
Surprise Bonus Checks Of Up To $600 Going Out Today: Who Will Get Them?
Some Americans will get surprise bonus checks of up to $600 before the start of the New Year. Earlier this week, the City of Denver decided to send surprise bonus checks to eligible city employees. These bonus checks serve as a token of appreciation for the work done by employees when many departments faced employee shortages.
Migrants bused to Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve intended for NYC
The three busloads of migrants from Texas dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ DC residence in the bitter cold were initially slated to arrive in the Big Apple on Christmas Day, advocates said Sunday. About 110 to 130 men, women and children were let off near the Naval Observatory in temperatures that hovered around 15 degrees on Saturday night, Christmas Eve. The group — many among them wearing T-shirts or light sweatshirts — was met by local volunteers who gave them blankets and took them to a local church where they were fed and received shelter. Volunteers had to scramble to welcome the asylum...
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
The death toll from the snowstorm that pummeled western New York has risen to 7 as the blizzard finally started to ease up on Christmas morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday.
