Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Remain Without Power Across Connecticut on Christmas Eve Morning
For many in Connecticut, this could be a dark Christmas. Friday's major wind and rain storm knocked power out to more than 100,000 Eversource and United Illuminating customers. Eversource Connecticut President Steve Sullivan said Friday the company had 1,100 crews working around the clock to try and restore power to...
NBC Connecticut
Seymour Closes Schools Friday Due to Storm
Public schools in Seymour will be closed Friday because of the forecast for storms. “Due to the intensity of the storm predicted for Friday and our desire to keep our students and staff safe, I have decided to close the schools on Friday, December 23. Please stay safe!” a message on the Seymour Public Schools website says.
Comments / 0