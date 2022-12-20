ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seymour Closes Schools Friday Due to Storm

Public schools in Seymour will be closed Friday because of the forecast for storms. “Due to the intensity of the storm predicted for Friday and our desire to keep our students and staff safe, I have decided to close the schools on Friday, December 23. Please stay safe!” a message on the Seymour Public Schools website says.
SEYMOUR, CT

