sweetwaternow.com
Curative Testing Site Closing in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — the rock Springs curative testing site for COVID-19 will close on Wednesday, December 28, according to the Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service. Appointments will still be available on their website through December 27. Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the following locations and will remain open:
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 22 – December 23, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Teenage Green River Boy Trying to Recovery from Stroke
What started out as a typical day at school quickly turned into a day the Allred family would never forget and that would change their family forever. Joseph Allred, AKA Joe, was just a typical, healthy 13-year-old student attending Lincoln Middle School in Green River. Things appeared to be going normal on November 8 when Joe started noticing that his body was acting strange.
sweetwaternow.com
Esther Melissa Harnden Meeks (May 24, 1930 – December 18, 2022)
Esther Melissa Harnden Meeks, 92, passed away peacefully in Shoshone, ID on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Esther was born in Laramie, WY on May 24, 1930, to Byron and Belle Harnden. She had three siblings: Gilbert, Shirley, and Dennis. Esther met the love of her life, Jack Lloyd Meeks, in...
oilcity.news
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County mourning death of EMT after ambulance struck while responding to crash on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An emergency medical technician with the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County died on Wednesday morning and another EMT was injured when a vehicle struck an MHCC ambulance that was responding to a previous crash along Interstate 80, the hospital announced. The initial crash occurred in the...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
WY EMT Killed, Another Hurt in Ambulance Crash
One EMT was killed and another was hurt when their ambulance was struck by another vehicle on Route 80 in Wyoming, officials said. Both EMTs were employees of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Their identities were not immediately released. The crash happened early Wednesday morning responding to a request for...
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rocky Mountain Propane Assoc. Says “Corporate Greed” Behind High Prices & Delivery Problems
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some propane distributors are having to drive longer distances to get supplies because of a decision by a Wyoming company to stop pulling propane from its natural gas stream. Tom Clark, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Propane Association, said Williams...
Sheridan Media
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
sweetwaternow.com
Surprise Gift Reminds Local Veteran of the Good in People
ROCK SPRINGS — When Ted Oswald went grocery shopping at Walmart this Wednesday he had an incredible experience that filled him with gratitude and hope. “I had an unbelievable experience. Never in my life did I expect anything like this to happen to me,” the 85-year-old Oswald told SweetwaterNOW.
sweetwaternow.com
Foster Grandpa Paul Makes a Difference at Eastside Elementary School
They know him as Grandpa Paul at Eastside Elementary School and look forward to seeing his friendly face and receiving his help every day. Since 2019, Paul Murray has been a Foster Grandparent for Sweetwater County School District No. 1. “For the most part I’m tutoring kids one on one...
wyo4news.com
Morris changes her plea on three of five charges
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Candace Rachelle Morris, former Executive Director of Young at Heart Center, has vacated her jury trial date on January 30, 2023. Morris, who was arrested on September 13 on charges of forgery and wrongful taking of property, recently plead “not guilty at this time” on October 6, 2022, at Sweetwater District Court.
wyo4news.com
Final meeting for three councilman and Mayor Kaumo
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Last night’s meeting was the final meeting for Rock Springs City Council members Tim Savage, Keaton West, David Halter, and Mayor Timothy Kaumo. Each member in attendance was given a plague for their service and took a moment to speak on their terms. David...
