Sweetwater County, WY

sweetwaternow.com

Curative Testing Site Closing in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — the rock Springs curative testing site for COVID-19 will close on Wednesday, December 28, according to the Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service. Appointments will still be available on their website through December 27. Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the following locations and will remain open:
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 22 – December 23, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Teenage Green River Boy Trying to Recovery from Stroke

What started out as a typical day at school quickly turned into a day the Allred family would never forget and that would change their family forever. Joseph Allred, AKA Joe, was just a typical, healthy 13-year-old student attending Lincoln Middle School in Green River. Things appeared to be going normal on November 8 when Joe started noticing that his body was acting strange.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Esther Melissa Harnden Meeks (May 24, 1930 – December 18, 2022)

Esther Melissa Harnden Meeks, 92, passed away peacefully in Shoshone, ID on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Esther was born in Laramie, WY on May 24, 1930, to Byron and Belle Harnden. She had three siblings: Gilbert, Shirley, and Dennis. Esther met the love of her life, Jack Lloyd Meeks, in...
SHOSHONE, ID
fireapparatusmagazine.com

WY EMT Killed, Another Hurt in Ambulance Crash

One EMT was killed and another was hurt when their ambulance was struck by another vehicle on Route 80 in Wyoming, officials said. Both EMTs were employees of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Their identities were not immediately released. The crash happened early Wednesday morning responding to a request for...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Surprise Gift Reminds Local Veteran of the Good in People

ROCK SPRINGS — When Ted Oswald went grocery shopping at Walmart this Wednesday he had an incredible experience that filled him with gratitude and hope. “I had an unbelievable experience. Never in my life did I expect anything like this to happen to me,” the 85-year-old Oswald told SweetwaterNOW.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Morris changes her plea on three of five charges

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Candace Rachelle Morris, former Executive Director of Young at Heart Center, has vacated her jury trial date on January 30, 2023. Morris, who was arrested on September 13 on charges of forgery and wrongful taking of property, recently plead “not guilty at this time” on October 6, 2022, at Sweetwater District Court.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Final meeting for three councilman and Mayor Kaumo

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Last night’s meeting was the final meeting for Rock Springs City Council members Tim Savage, Keaton West, David Halter, and Mayor Timothy Kaumo. Each member in attendance was given a plague for their service and took a moment to speak on their terms. David...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

