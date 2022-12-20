Read full article on original website
ksro.com
DUI Driver Crashes in Santa Rosa Creek Early Friday Morning
A DUI driver has been arrested after crashing off the roadway and into the Santa Rosa Creek. Early this morning, a car was speeding on 4th Street near Alderbrook Drive, going over 70 miles-per-hour. The driver, later identified as Lorca Blanco, drifted off the roadway and crashed into a power pole before descending down into the creek. Large power lines were down in the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic along eastbound and westbound 4th Steet. Blanco sustained minor injuries and no one else was hurt. She admitted to drinking prior to driving and a preliminary screening test showed her blood alcohol content to be more than twice the legal limit. Blanco was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.
Attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old walking with mother in Petaluma, police say
A Petaluma mother had a scary moment Thursday night when a suspect attempted to grab and kidnap her child while they were walking, but was unsuccessful.
Petaluma woman reports attempted child snatching Thursday night
PETALUMA – A suspect attempted to snatch a 3-year-old child from his mother on Thursday night in Petaluma, police said. The woman was holding her son's hand and walking in the area of Howard Street and Western Avenue at around 9 p.m. when she told police she felt her child "pulling away" from her. When she looked back, she saw a man grabbing her toddler's hand and yelling "come!" The woman yelled that she was going to call the police, causing the suspect to let go of the child and run across the street and into a white, four-door sedan. He was last seen driving west on Western toward downtown Petaluma, according to police. The suspect is described as a heavier-set white man in his 40s who smelled of alcohol. Police are looking for any witnesses or surveillance video that may have picked up the interaction. People who may be able to help identify the man or his car are encouraged to contact Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
ksro.com
Petaluma Checkpoint Nets Arrests and Citations From DUI to Handguns and Drugs
Twelve drivers were cited or arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Petaluma last night. There were two checkpoints set up by Petaluma Police. One was at at Old Redwood Highway between Redwood Way and North McDowell Boulevard, and the second was on Petaluma Boulevard North between Kent Street and Oak Street. Only one person was arrested for DUI. Eight were cited or arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended or revoked. Two were arrested for transporting illegal drugs and for having loaded handguns. And one driver drove through the checkpoint and did not stop for officers. He was later identified and arrested for delaying an investigation.
Woman killed while standing next to parked car in hit-and-run Concord crash
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Concord Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said the woman was standing next to her parked car when she was struck. CHP was called to Marsh Drive near Aria Drive at about 8:50 p.m. for the report of a crash. […]
KRON4
Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Read more: https://trib.al/JTIIGfa. Small businesses impacted after Humboldt County earthquake. KRON4's Terisa...
ksro.com
Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified
The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
Woman arrested after 1-year-old, 5-year-old found dead in SF home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was arrested Friday in connection with the death of two young children, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release. SFPD officers found a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old dead inside a home. Officers were called to Navy Road at approximately 7:37 a.m. Friday in response to a […]
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa father, 7-year-old son die after Jeep overturns down embankment in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa father and his 7-year-old son were among the victims killed in a crash Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, according to the victims' family. A third person also died while attempting to rescue the victims whose vehicle went down an embankment. Matthew Sousa,...
Suspect arrested after running red light, crashing into cars in SF's SoMa district
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after running a red light and crashing into several parked cars in the South of Market (SoMa) district, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Wednesday in the area of Brannan and 3rd Street. After crashing into the vehicles, the suspect […]
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident Fatality Reported on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge
The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on eastbound State Route 92, officials said. Details on the Fatal Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. A preliminary report revealed that a two-vehicle collision occurred on eastbound SR-92. The...
marinlocalnews.com
One arrest made in DUI road checkpoint in Novato
DUI Check: On Friday, Dec. 16, one driver was arrested for DUI (drugs) and for transportation of controlled substances for sale. There were 12 drivers cited for driving without a license at the DUI checkpoint, held at Rowland Blvd. and Leafwood Drive.1,222 total vehicles were contacted at the checkpoint, with 49 drivers directed to the secondary screening area. This DUI checkpoint was announced in advance and determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
San Rafael PD announces holiday DUI patrols
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department will be conducting DUI patrols between now and the end of the year, the department announced in a press release Wednesday. The evening patrols will be conducted between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. and officers will be looking for drivers they suspect are driving under […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash as he live-streamed father's funeral procession in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A motorcyclist died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon while he rode in a funeral procession to a cemetery to bury his late father, police and family members said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of MacArthur Boulevard at High Street, the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike after hitting a curb. The 34-year-old, identified Friday by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as Siupeli Lauaki of Oakland, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision and only Lauaki was riding the motorcycle, according to police. The driver had been riding the Harley-Davidson east before the crash, police said. Lauaki was streaming his ride in the procession live on Facebook when he crashed. Family members of Lauaki created numerous posts on social media to remember him. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Alleged DUI Driver Kills Fairfield Man in Traffic Crash
Fatal Accident on Sonoma Boulevard Reportedly Caused by DUI Driver. A suspected DUI driver was placed under arrest and is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter following a fatal accident in Vallejo. Officers arrived at the accident scene on Sonoma Boulevard between Garibaldi and Sereno drives around 8:00 p.m. Although the name of the person who died in the collision has yet to be released, the Vallejo Police Department reported he was a Fairfield man, age 44.
Third death announced in rural Sonoma county crash
SEBASTOPOL - A third person has died as a result of a pair of Jeeps crashing down an embankment Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, the man's family announced.Sebastopol resident Justin Gregori, 49, died of injuries he suffered Monday while trying to rescue another man and his three sons, whose car had overturned and slid down an embankment of roughly 150 feet.The father, 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident Matthew Sousa, and one of his sons, 7-year-old Jason Sousa, died as a result of the crash. Matthew Sousa's two other sons were hospitalized for injuries from the crash.Matthew Sousa and his sons...
Early morning car chase ends with crash into Woodland school's gates
WOODLAND – Officers are investigating after a car chase and shooting that ended with one of the vehicles crashing into the gates of a Woodland school.Woodland police say they got several reports of shots fired early Wednesday morning. Investigators believe the incident started as a car chase near E. Gibson Road and County Road 102. One of the cars involved then crashed into a Woodland Christian School gate. A 29-year-old Woodland resident was found injured at the scene by officers. Police believe the person was hurt by jumping on a fence at the school. No other people were found at the scene; a thorough search of the campus came up empty.Police stress that the incident was not related to Woodland Christian School and that the campus remains open on Wednesday.
Baby found unresponsive with fentanyl in system, parents arrested
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) –The parents of an 18-month-old child who was found unresponsive with narcotics in their system in October have been arrested, according to the Alameda Police Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 when officers initiated a child endangerment investigation after responding to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old, the department said in […]
