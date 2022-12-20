ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5

Texas power grid holds amid record winter demand, but test isn’t over

HOUSTON — As freezing temperatures enveloped Texas late Thursday and into Friday morning, demand for electricity shattered the grid operator’s peak expectations for the maximum amount of power people would use to stay warm this winter. Luckily, the state’s grid held, but the resiliency test isn’t over: High...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Check current boil water notices across Houston area

KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

What to do if your pipes freeze or burst

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

Report: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A missing Texas A&M University student was found dead in Austin, a spokesperson with the College Station Police Department told ABC News. The body of missing 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found on Saturday, per the report. He went missing more than a week ago. ABC News...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Accidental fire leaves four people displaced

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced. At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire. When on the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

'It's not too late to get a flu vaccine' according to a Texas physician

AUSTIN, Texas — The first full week of December is considered National Flu Vaccine Week, but local health officials want to remind community members it's not too late to get your vaccine. As people are traveling for the holidays and go to more gatherings, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, emergency department...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX

