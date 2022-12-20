Read full article on original website
7 Hot Meme Stocks of 2022 to Sell Before 2023
As we enter the new year, it’s time to go through your portfolio and discover which meme stocks to sell. In many ways, I believe that 2022 can be viewed as the year of “the baby and the bathwater” for U.S. stocks. By that, I mean, of course, that both horrible, overvalued stocks and good stocks have taken huge hits this year.
Investors just pulled a record $42 billion from stocks in one week in an attempt to cut their tax bill after grim 2022 losses, BofA says
Investors pulled a record $41.9 billion from equities last week to engage in tax-loss harvesting, Bank of America said Friday. Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy to lower investment taxes that involves selling securities at a loss to offset capital gains. BofA said investors in the past week also pulled out...
Supply chain issues and economic pressures made 2022 a tough year for tech firms
The global economic slowdown in 2022 hit all industries and major firms, with rising inflation and other factors damaging revenue.But the technology sector has been particularly affected because many firms took on more staff after seeing increased revenue and customer demand during the pandemic as more people moved online.As the economy slows, many firms are finding they have workforces too large to maintain. Meta, Microsoft, Snapchat and Twitter are notable examples which have announced substantial job cuts in recent months, including 11,000 staff globally being axed by Meta.This economic downturn came as the industry wrestled with supply chain issues and...
Fewer ‘London leavers’ making moves in 2022, research suggests
Moves away from London appear to have passed a peak, with estimates suggesting around 20,000 fewer properties being bought outside the capital this year than in 2021.In a year which has seen strong house price growth outside London, just over a quarter (26%) of “London leavers” in 2022 bought properties with at least four bedrooms, down from 30% in 2020, the research from estate agent Hamptons found.Londoners are also moving further afield typically to get the space they require.The average Londoner buying outside the capital purchases 34.0 miles away, 1.2 miles further than last year, according to the research.Investors purchase...
Boxing Day spending expected to dip despite search for bargains
Shoppers are expected to spend 4% less on Boxing Day and during the post-Christmas sales as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, according to new data.Research by Barclaycard Payments found that the average shopper intends to buy £229 worth of items in the post-Christmas sales period, a reduction of £18 compared with 2021.Nevertheless, it still represents a busy end to 2022, with technology retailers expected to particularly benefit from shoppers seeking a bargain.Personal technology items were the most sought-after by those questioned about the post-Christmas sales, at 42% of consumers.Food and drink items are also expected to be popular, according...
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys
Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Global supply of oil inches tighter amid Russia's response to the G7 to reduce oil output
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, a main benchmark for oil prices, ended last week's rally up by 5.46%. In response, Saudi Arabian stocks climbed on Sunday, with the Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), inching 0.2% higher. The upticks come amid fears over tightening oil supply. On Friday, Russia's Deputy...
125,000 Laid Off In Major Cuts As Recession Fears Spiked, According To Forbes Tracker
Nearly 125,000 employees lost their jobs so far this year as more than 120 large U.S. tech companies, banks and manufacturers implemented massive rounds of layoffs, according to the Forbes layoff tracker, which documented major cuts (over 100) beginning in June when recession fears began to surge. Key Facts. More...
Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market. Most Read from Bloomberg. Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk...
