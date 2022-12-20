Read full article on original website
Thousands of flights have been canceled — and more surely are coming — amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending “bomb cyclone” that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
A monster winter storm imperiling holiday travel for nearly 200 million across the United States, with airline delays and weather advisories afflicting a broad swath of the country, began its siege on the New York City area Thursday. It'll stick around through Friday -- and potentially deadly cold weather comes...
