Must Read: Christine Centenera Named Editor-in-Chief of 'Vogue' Australia, Valentino Names Daniel Paltridge CEO North Americas

A miniature elephant created by renowned sculptor Sir Eduardo Paolozzi to help a company boost its linoleum sales is to go on display following restoration.The limited edition artwork was produced by Paolozzi in the early 1970s for Fife-based Nairn Floors to help promote its products.It has recently undergone restoration which included reattaching its disconnected trunk, and it will go on display next month at Kirkcaldy Galleries, close to the factory that commissioned the piece.The elephant-shaped case, which is 30cm high and has a detachable back, was produced to hold leaflets and promotional material at tradeshows and in showrooms.The elephants -...

