In search for UNC's new offensive coordinator, Brown consults QB Maye for advice, approval

CARY, N.C. — Cary police are warning homeowners about a series of burglaries in the town's more established neighborhoods in the days leading up to Christmas. "The incident starts with a male wearing a safety vest and often a hard hat, coming to the door. If someone is home, he will ask about the homeowner's interest in pine straw or in completing some kind of manual labor type job. He then moves on. However, if no one comes to the door, his accomplice in the vehicle comes up and together they make entry into the house, usually by kicking in a door. Once inside, they look for and steal anything of value."

CARY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO