League City, TX

fox26houston.com

CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve energy during freeze

HOUSTON - As much of Southeast Texas battles freezing temperatures, CenterPoint Energy has asked customers to conserve. CenterPoint Energy released a statement saying their company has received record natural gas usage in its system and asked customers to conserve energy. "Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve natural gas amid arctic blast

HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy on Friday asked its customers to conserve natural gas as an arctic blast plunged the Houston area into below-freezing temperatures. “Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme circumstances. As everyone is trying to keep warm, we are experiencing record usage of natural gas and in order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Texas Gas, Tal Centers, said in a news release.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now

Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
PASADENA, TX
KHOU

Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston

HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather

HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
HOUSTON, TX

