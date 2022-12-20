Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in HoustonBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
A Houston realtor's vision comes to life in $4M Highland Village mansion
The 5,300 square-foot newly constructed home has a fully grown tropical garden with palm trees.
Houston energy company steps up to buy Alliance refinery
A Houston-based crude oil and natural gas transportation and storage company has announced an agreement to buy the old Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery.
fox26houston.com
CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve energy during freeze
HOUSTON - As much of Southeast Texas battles freezing temperatures, CenterPoint Energy has asked customers to conserve. CenterPoint Energy released a statement saying their company has received record natural gas usage in its system and asked customers to conserve energy. "Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme...
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
CenterPoint Energy asks customers to conserve natural gas amid arctic blast
HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy on Friday asked its customers to conserve natural gas as an arctic blast plunged the Houston area into below-freezing temperatures. “Our natural gas system is operating well under these extreme circumstances. As everyone is trying to keep warm, we are experiencing record usage of natural gas and in order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Texas Gas, Tal Centers, said in a news release.
spacecityweather.com
As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now
Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks the Public Help in Identifying the Deceased Individual
Announcement Date: 12/21/2022 Date of Death/Recovery: 8/2/2022. IFS Case Number: ML22-3275 Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1024596-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/95762. Recovery Location: HWY 225 East, Pasadena, TX 77503. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male Height:. 65-71 inches Age: 50-70yo Race: White. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. Healed fracture of the nasal bones...
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
Harris County Commissioners Court approves highway expansion agreement
Despite public opposition, commissioners voted unanimously to approve an agreement streamlining construction.
Several plants near Ship Channel alert public of flaring to burn off chemicals
HOUSTON — Several plants near the Houston Ship Channel alerted the public of potential flaring to safely burn off chemicals Friday morning. One plume of smoke was seen coming from one of the plants. It was visible from across large parts of the city. Officials said there was no...
Texas Hill Country city ranked among best small towns in US South
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is always focused on the big cities of every state in the country as they make up a big portion of the identity of that state, but you’ll truly get to know the heart of any place in the U.S. in its small towns.
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
Firefighters battling large fire at commercial park in Spring area
SPRING, Texas — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a commercial park off the North Freeway in the Spring area Friday morning, according to the Spring Fire Department. This started just before 5 a.m. near Booker Road just near the Grand Parkway. Spring firefighters are getting help from...
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter storm
HOUSTON, Tex. - As the winter storm sweeps across the country, Houston residents have been warned that electrical outages are possible. CenterPoint Energy, Houston’s largest electric delivery company, warned residents ahead of the storm, urging caution and preparation regarding potential power outages.
KHOU
CenterPoint warns of fraudulent text messages that claim rolling outages are coming
HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy is warning customers about a message that's going out through text saying rolling blackouts are coming. They say it's fraudulent and didn't come from them. CenterPoint Energy tweeted the warning Friday, saying the text messages that are going out have a link claiming to give...
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather
HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
Comments / 0