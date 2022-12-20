ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Fifth wheel trailer explosion leaves one person with burn injuries

MAGALIA, Calif. - A fifth wheel trailer explosion near Magalia on Sunday has left one person with burn injuries. At approximately 10:18 a.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to reports of a possible trailer explosion on Doon Grade Road south of Lovelock off of Coutolenc Road. Upon arrival at the...
MAGALIA, CA
Suspicious package forces the closure of Magnolia Avenue in Chico on Saturday

CHICO, Calif. - A suspicious package found by an alert citizen on Saturday in Chico leads to the closure of Magnolia Avenue and the response of the Butte County Bomb Squad. At approximately 3:53 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue after an alert citizen reported a suspicious-looking package near the sidewalk.
CHICO, CA
Truck rolls over at Highway 70 and Pentz Road

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:31 PM UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the two occupants in the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries. We reached out to the California Highway Patrol and are waiting for them to get back with more information regarding the crash. Firefighters are...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Trespassing suspect arrested after reportedly acting violent towards Redding residents

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man who, they say, was trespassing and acting violent towards residents in the home. The incident happened along the 2300 block of Eureka Way, around 2:19 PM today, December 24th. Police received reports of a suspect, later identified as 24-year old Shawn Robbins, trespassing onto a property. Robbins then began to reportedly yell at residents, and got violent when they tried to get him to leave.
REDDING, CA
Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
REDDING, CA
Children who live at a home damaged in fire receive gifts from Redding officers

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police School Resource officers went shopping Thursday morning to keep three children who live at a home that burned Thursday morning in the holiday spirit. The officers worked with the Redding Operation Blue Santa and DICK’S Sporting Goods to provide the children ages 11, 7 and...
Man found dead in Little Chico Creek

CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in Little Chico Creek near Windchime Park Thursday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to Windchime Park at about 9:30 a.m. Police said foul play is not suspected. The Chico Police Department is investigating the death.
CHICO, CA
20 arrests made over 3 days during shopping parking lot patrols in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 the Anderson Police Department says that they conducted proactive enforcement patrols in retail shopping parking lots. Police partnered with loss prevention officers and used marked and unmarked patrol cars in order to make arrests. Over the course of the three days...
ANDERSON, CA
Investigation into narco sales within the City of Redding leads to two arrests

REDDING, Calif. — Two local men were arrested at a home in Redding on Wednesday following an investigation into narcotics trafficking within the city. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Bike Team officers began investigating large amounts of narcotics being distributed throughout the area back in November.
REDDING, CA
BREAKING: RC Landingham confirms he will ride in the CA Circuit Finals

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The million dollar cowboy from Northern California has confirmed he'll be making his way to Red Bluff next week to compete in the CA Circuit Finals. Bareback rider RC Landingham from Hat Creek, CA, picked up a million dollar check Sunday, December 17, after winning the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) Triple Crown of Rodeo at the Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.
RED BLUFF, CA
Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject

REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
REDDING, CA
Construction woes delaying Oroville Hospital expansion

OROVILLE, Calif. - Construction on the Oroville Hospital expansion kicked off in 2019, but it's gone through a series of delays. Mayor Chuck Reynolds says supply issues during and following the pandemic pushed the completion date from Jan. 2023 to Nov. 2023. "When you start a hospital project again with...
OROVILLE, CA
Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
REDDING, CA

