FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcpalmsprings.com
Acrisure Arena Offers Line-Up of Local Coachella Valley Businesses
“We’re Pel’s, E Pel’s, the lemonade guy,” Nicholas Uschyk, Director of Operations for E&E Pel’s Lemonade. Whatever you call them, it’s likely you’ve had a taste of their unique Italian ice. E & E Pel’s, a local family owned and operated business, has been scooping their fan-favorite dessert in Cathedral City since 1972.
palmspringslife.com
The Storied History of Palm Springs
Cyclists pass El Mirador Hotel. ALL PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY PALM SPRINGS HISTORICAL SOCIETY. First in a four-part series celebrating the 85th anniversary of Palm Springs’ incorporation. Thousands of years before Palm Springs became a tourist draw, it was the exclusive domain of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. The...
palmspringslife.com
60 Things to Do in January in Greater Palm Springs
The American Express Golf Tournament takes place Jan. 16–27 at PGA West in La Quinta. Jan. 1 / Don your studded leather jacket and welcome 2023 by rocking out to your favorite pop-punk and emo jams at this DJ-led dance party at Hotel Zoso’s Pretty Faces Nightclub in Palm Springs.
Holiday shopping around the valley a day before Christmas
Many visitors and locals are shopping and enjoying the beautiful weather. News Channel 3 went to the Desert Hills Premium Outlets, Downtown Palm Springs, and El Paseo in Palm Desert, speaking with shoppers, many of whom say the stores are "moderately busy." Some business owners say that they expected a lot more foot traffic. Some The post Holiday shopping around the valley a day before Christmas appeared first on KESQ.
Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
palmspringslife.com
Nickerson-Rossi Dance Celebrates a Decade
Expect a year of graceful movement from Nickerson-Rossi Dance in 2023. In addition to its 10th anniversary performance Jan. 21, showcasing original repertoire by founder and artistic director Michael Nickerson-Rossi, the company hosts its seventh annual Palm Springs International Dance Festival from March 23 to April 2. The event includes...
How Sherman's, a Jewish deli in Palm Springs, ended up on par with Katz’s in NYC
Frank Sinatra didn't eat lunch often, but when he did, he did it here.
ukenreport.com
Consider Little Box Canyon Trail for Holidays
Looking for a holiday day hike? Give Consider Little Box Canyon Trail some thought. Day hikers can explore a box canyon that runs to the eastern edge of the Mecca Hills Wilderness. The 4.8 miles round trip Little Box Canyon Trail is best done October to April. Summer is far...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Fire Rock Burgers & Brews in Calimesa offers a variety of choices
This is a new establishment on the far end of Cherry Valley Boulevard in The Marketplace at Calimesa, offering an array of beer, both bottled and on draught, that pair exceedingly well with their assortment of burgers and shareables. While you’re chowing down, a constant stream of music from the...
Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs
The holidays are here and although inflation is easing, it remains the highest Americans have experienced in roughly four decades. Shoppers are paying more for gasoline, housing, and food, among other goods. The November Consumer Price Index rose by 7.1% over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices The post Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
theregistrysocal.com
70-Unit Townhome Community in San Bernardino Trades in $13MM Deal
While the Inland Empire is largely known as the home to one of the largest industrial markets in the nation, the region has also seen a number of multifamily deals take place over the last several months. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 6, a 70-unit community in San Bernardino traded for $13.05 million, or about $186,428 per unit. According to public records, the property was sold by an entity linked to Bernardo Diaz to an entity affiliated with Neil Doshi.
z1077fm.com
Motorcyclist dies after sliding into stationary car in Yucca Valley 12/22
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a stationary car on Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley on Thursday, December 22. According to a sheriff’s report, deputies were called to the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue where witnesses say a white Kawasaki motorcycle appeared to not see the stopped traffic in front of him. The unidentified motorcyclist applied his brakes and skidded a short distance before laying the motorcycle down and colliding with the back of a stopped sedan, driven by a 29 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms.
franchising.com
Big Chicken Lands at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs
December 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // PALM SPRINGS, Ca. – Southern California’s long-awaited venue, Acrisure Arena, will soon open its doors on December 14, ready to serve fans BIG food, BIG flavor, and BIG fun with Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken. Located in the heart of Coachella Valley,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Rescued from Palm Desert Hiking Trail
An elderly man is recovering after being rescued from a hiking trail in Palm Desert. Firefighters responded to the remote rescue near the top of the Bump and Grind Trail around 10:48 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, crews spotted the man who was having a medical emergency, and requested helicopter...
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
z1077fm.com
Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley
Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
knewsradio.com
Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto
Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
z1077fm.com
Explosions, fire from unoccupied RV on Sunfair in Joshua Tree 12/20
An RV burned to the ground in the Sunfair dry lake bed on Tuesday night (December 20). Sheriff’s deputies received a report that an RV was on fire near Sunfair Road and Twentynine Palms Highway on BLM land just before 9:30 p.m. Eyewitnesses say that they heard multiple explosions,...
