St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
texasbreaking.com
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
Investigator in notorious murder case faces charges
TROY, Mo. (AP) — A former sheriff's deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct. Mike Merkel, 42, was charged Tuesday and accused of...
FBI raids Fort Worth home and finds 21 victims of human trafficking
FORT WORTH, Texas — A house in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue in Fort Worth is at the center of a federal investigation into human trafficking. The FBI’s SWAT team raided the home Wednesday night and found 21 people inside, along with two suspects. The two suspects...
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Flight Attendant Tried to Smuggle 3 Pounds of Fentanyl Onto Plane in San Diego
An off-duty flight attendant who attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen pleaded guilty this week to a federal drug possession charge. Terese L. White, 41, of Dallas, admitted in a plea agreement to flying into...
News Channel 25
2 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders arrested: Texas DPS
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Juan Favela. 64, of El Paso was arrested in Anthony, N.M., and Izeal Sullivan, 37, was arrested in San Antonio. Favela had been wanted since May 2022,...
WFAA
Off-duty Dallas-based flight attendant pleads guilty to attempting to smuggle fentanyl onto flight from San Diego
SAN DIEGO — An off-duty flight attendant who attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen pleaded guilty to a federal drug possession charge this week. Terese L. White, 41, of Dallas, admitted in a plea...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
St. Louis man accused of making fake temp tags
A St. Louis man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle tags for vehicles.
State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage
Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
18-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting 2 men to death in SW Houston is arrested in Louisiana: HPD
Anthony Palacios and Ivan Rojas were found shot to death in the parking lot of a convenience store on Nov. 17. More than a month later, the suspect is in custody.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 2934 Main Street
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
dallasexpress.com
Assassination Drones? DPD Drone Policy
As Dallas seeks to become the city of the future, the City has apparently considered — and in some cases implemented — drones and robots in lethal and surveillance capacities. Alongside the members of the Dallas Police Department, a squad of drones patrols the skies. The Unmanned Aircraft...
austinnews.net
Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast
HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Amanda Lane
9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the victim was shot by an...
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
