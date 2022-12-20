ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
2 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders arrested: Texas DPS

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Juan Favela. 64, of El Paso was arrested in Anthony, N.M., and Izeal Sullivan, 37, was arrested in San Antonio. Favela had been wanted since May 2022,...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage

Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
Shooting – 2934 Main Street

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
Assassination Drones? DPD Drone Policy

As Dallas seeks to become the city of the future, the City has apparently considered — and in some cases implemented — drones and robots in lethal and surveillance capacities. Alongside the members of the Dallas Police Department, a squad of drones patrols the skies. The Unmanned Aircraft...
Roundup: Thousands of residents in U.S. Texas off power amid Arctic blast

HOUSTON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of people were without power as the Arctic blast rushed into the south-central U.S. state of Texas on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures expected to last through Christmas. As of 11:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday (0600 GMT Friday), more than 91,500 customers lost power,...
Shooting on Amanda Lane

9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the victim was shot by an...
