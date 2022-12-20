Read full article on original website
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensMinneapolis, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
Grandfather offers warning after suffering frostbite
MINNEAPOLIS – A grandpa recovering from frostbite cautions others about spending time outside during this NEXT Weather Alert. Jeffrey "Papa" Love is being treated in the burn center at Hennepin Healthcare, where he's been for two weeks. "I had made a mistake, a very serious one," Love said.He spent an extended period of time outside preparing for a move from Spooner, Wisconsin to Minnesota in early December, during single-digit wind chills, when frostbite could set in within 30 minutes. The Navy veteran knew he had work to do and didn't realize how the cold had taken hold."Outside all day. I...
wizmnews.com
UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
redlakenationnews.com
Frostbite patient tells how the cold landed him in the Hennepin Healthcare burn unit
As Minnesotans brace for a blizzard on the first official day of winter - and the arctic blast that's expected to follow - Jeffrey Love has a message for anybody who plans to venture outdoors. "Pay attention to what your body is telling you," he said. "This is serious." Love,...
mprnews.org
A drastically different life: Minneapolis woman shares her continued COVID struggle
More than 3500 Americans have died from long COVID, according to a new report from the CDC. But long COVID doesn’t have to kill you to completely derail your life. Ten to 15 percent of Americans — that’s millions of people — are living with long COVID, defined by the CDC as symptoms lasting weeks or months after infection.
fox9.com
Unsheltered man on the danger posed by extreme cold: ‘This just gets the coverage’
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was approaching 11 p.m. on Thursday night and the trickle of people arriving at the Ramsey County winter warming space in downtown St. Paul was beginning to increase, with small groups of men and a few women forming a line to check in at tables by the front door.
KARE
KARE 11 shares their favorite holiday cookie recipes
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Is it really the holidays without a plate of delicious cookies?! Next time you need a great recipe for a cookie swap, try one of these holiday favorites from the KARE 11 staff.
Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closing at end of 2022
After 32 years at Eden Prairie Center, Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant posted a notice on Facebook earlier this month that the restaurant will be closing after a last day of service on Dec. 31, 2022. The Dec. 19 Facebook post stated, “As many of you know, the pandemic changed a lot of things for all [...]
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
Be Aware of Social Media Hoax! No Revoke Yet for Popular Minnesota Festival.
Now a days, you really can't believe everything you see on social media. You need to question almost anything and everything. Which is a little sad, but it's smart. How many times have you seen false posts about a celebrity death, only to find out, it was a hoax. Probably too many times to count by now.
Want a Winter Adventure? Stay in an AirBnB Castle in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness, if that's your thing, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox9.com
Minnesota bear cub adjusts researchers' trail camera with 'surprisingly good results'
(FOX 9) - A black bear cub in Northern Minnesota was captured on a Voyageurs Wolf Project trail camera re-adjusting the camera, with some "surprisingly good results," according to a Facebook post from researchers. "While this cub has much to learn about setting cameras, it did a much better job...
MedCity News
BCBS Minnesota, Minnesota Oncology Achieve 10% Cost Reduction Through Value-based Contract
After moving away from a fee-for-service model in 2019, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Minnesota Oncology announced last week that its value-based model has achieved promising results. The five-year value-based agreement rewards Minnesota Oncology if the total cost of care for BCBS Minnesota members with employer group...
Delta adds seven more routes from MSP Airport
Delta Air Lines has added seven nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to its schedule, bringing six back it had previously operated and adding a brand new one. The routes will start for some in February 2023 and others in June 2023, a spokesperson tells Bring Me The News.
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
boreal.org
As Jewish Minnesotans celebrate Hanukkah, some reflect on rise of anti-Semitism
Paulina, 17, lighting a candle on a menorah in Maple Grove, Minn. Courtesy of Olga Frayman. Between the rise of anti-Semitic crime and sentiment nationally and statewide, and the war in Ukraine, for some Jewish Minnesotans this year's Hanukkah season is a bit more solemn than those before. This year,...
Calls for eviction moratorium as temps fall to dangerous lows in Minnesota
Just yesterday, an encampment under the 35W bridge on 31st Street in Minneapolis was cleared by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Witnesses said they saw workers moving people’s belongings and around 20 propane tanks, which people use to fuel portable heaters to have heat in their tents, Southwest Voices reported.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — (AP) — Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news...
This Minnesota Pizza Place Is A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time
There's one pizza joint in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that will make you question what year it is. From arcade machines to old movie posters, this place is a trip back in time. For me; pizza, video games, and old movies sound like the best combo. I went out of town and walked into what might be one of my favorite places.
