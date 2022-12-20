MINNEAPOLIS – A grandpa recovering from frostbite cautions others about spending time outside during this NEXT Weather Alert. Jeffrey "Papa" Love is being treated in the burn center at Hennepin Healthcare, where he's been for two weeks. "I had made a mistake, a very serious one," Love said.He spent an extended period of time outside preparing for a move from Spooner, Wisconsin to Minnesota in early December, during single-digit wind chills, when frostbite could set in within 30 minutes. The Navy veteran knew he had work to do and didn't realize how the cold had taken hold."Outside all day. I...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO