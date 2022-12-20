ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Grandfather offers warning after suffering frostbite

MINNEAPOLIS – A grandpa recovering from frostbite cautions others about spending time outside during this NEXT Weather Alert. Jeffrey "Papa" Love is being treated in the burn center at Hennepin Healthcare, where he's been for two weeks.  "I had made a mistake, a very serious one," Love said.He spent an extended period of time outside preparing for a move from Spooner, Wisconsin to Minnesota in early December, during single-digit wind chills, when frostbite could set in within 30 minutes. The Navy veteran knew he had work to do and didn't realize how the cold had taken hold."Outside all day. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wizmnews.com

UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
LA CROSSE, WI
Bring Me The News

Delta adds seven more routes from MSP Airport

Delta Air Lines has added seven nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to its schedule, bringing six back it had previously operated and adding a brand new one. The routes will start for some in February 2023 and others in June 2023, a spokesperson tells Bring Me The News.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

