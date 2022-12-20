ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Lily Allen Said People Are Worrying About The Wrong "Nepo Babies," And People On Twitter Had A Lot To Say About It

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPbJT_0jp51uAH00

Even though nepotism has been happening in Hollywood for decades, it's recently become a hot topic on the internet.

NBC

The conversation seems to be split in two directions: On one side, fans are discovering some of their favorite celebrities are the offspring of other famous celebrities ; on the other side, fans are questioning whether these stars are actually talented or just famous because of their connections.

There are many cool and talented nepo babies, but it's fun to call them out for their privilege because those who get the maddest tend to be the ones with less talent. I love this quote from the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis about Halloween:

@JamieCinematics 08:53 PM - 19 Dec 2022

And as debates continue to spark online, more and more "nepo babies" are speaking out — the latest one being musician Lily Allen, who just so happens to be the daughter of Trainspotting actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qrtjf_0jp51uAH00
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images for Fendi

On Monday, Lily shared her thoughts on the whole discussion. She warned people that the "nepo babies" the world should be worried about don't work in Hollywood.

The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that’s none of my business.

@lilyallen 06:18 PM - 19 Dec 2022

Knowing fans would call her out for being a product of nepotism, Lily tried to beat them to the punch.

And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing. https://t.co/tnrz8v8OsF

@lilyallen 06:41 PM - 19 Dec 2022

Her tweet was met with mixed responses. There were some who believe that nepotism is a problem in every job field...

@SidonieMaria People wouldn’t have to choose financial security if the industries i listed above didn’t rig the system against them. That was kind of my point. A fairer society would create more opportunity.

@lilyallen 11:34 AM - 20 Dec 2022

...while others pointed out how they wanted "nepo babies" to make a change in the industry.

@lilyallen You don't even have to apologize for it, Lily. Many of us think you're a phenomenal artist in your own right. What many are asking for is that those who well positioned in the industry make sure the playing field is open to those from working class/poor backgrounds

@heyseastar 11:53 AM - 20 Dec 2022

Earlier this morning, Lily returned to Twitter to clarify her stance on nepotism, how she benefited from it, and society's new obsession with identifying them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aSex_0jp51uAH00
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

Lily added:

I mention my age because I haven’t always been able to have that conversation, in my twenties I felt very defensive about it, I felt like I worked extremely hard and that I deserved the success that I had,

@lilyallen 03:33 PM - 20 Dec 2022

Lily went on to acknowledge that she knows it's a little more complicated than her just believing she "deserved the success" she had. "It is quite clear that there is a severe lack of representation in the industry where class and race are concerned. Everyone loses as a result."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AnUY_0jp51uAH00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Lily continued:

I promise you I’m not rooting for an industry full of people that had childhoods that looked like mine.I just really think that we can’t get to a real solution without identifying the real problem, as fun as it is to laugh at the kids of famous people. Nepo babies have feelings.

@lilyallen 03:33 PM - 20 Dec 2022

After that, the "Smile" singer jokingly concluded that she was stepping down from her role as "chief nepo baby defender."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42GPuq_0jp51uAH00
Joseph Okpako / WireImage / Getty Images

And while I'm pretty sure this isn't the last we'll hear about nepotism in Hollywood, it's been fascinating to hear everyone's point of view, especially those at the center of the controversy.

ABC

What are your thoughts on Lily's comments and the current "nepo baby" discussions? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Kathy Griffin Pokes Fun After Learning Prince Harry & Meghan Markle First Met Thanks To Instagram: 'He's Like Armie Hammer'

Kathy Griffin had mixed feelings while tuning in for the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan. The comedian took to social media to share her reaction, prefacing that though she "loves" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she couldn't help but laugh at some parts of their Netflix docuseries.To start, Griffin found it hilarious that just like so many other modern day couples, the parents-of-two first crossed paths thanks to social media."I'm disappointed — they met on freaking Instagram. Prince Harry was just flipping through Instagram looking for another hot brunette, like every other guy in L.A.," she quipped in...
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again

Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
suggest.com

Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have

In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
KANSAS STATE
People

Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'

Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

Woman shows how her lip fillers went badly wrong and people are shocked

Lip filler is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures around at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not without its risks. Now, one woman has shared on TikTok the horrifying reality of what can happen when the procedure doesn't go to plan, and people are floored. In the...
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy