ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Woman Sparks Debate With ‘See-Through’ Christmas Party Dress

There's no shame in wearing a full sequin gown or embellished outfit to a company holiday party, but one woman's struggle to dazzle her coworkers has caused a heated fashion debate. On Mumsnet, a woman shared a photo of a flowy cotton dress and asked if it would be appropriate...
KISS 106

Very Vinyl Holiday: Win a Copy of Your Favorite Record

What's better than spending the holidays with the ones you love?. Spending the holidays listening to your favorite tunes!. We want to hook you up with a copy of your fave on vinyl. You could spin it to your heart's desire in 2023--or, if you're feeling especially generous, gift it to your bestie.
KISS 106

How To Get Video and Photo Evidence of Santa’s Visit to Your Home This Year

You can add more magic to Christmas this year by showing them photos and videos of Santa Claus delivering their presents on Christmas. By now, the kiddos are excited to be out of school. Not only that, they are counting the "sleeps" until Santa Claus comes. As you know, Santa Claus will be coming to town this weekend. Whether your kid believes in Santa or is on the fence, there's a way you can make a believer out of them all.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Parent’s Plan to Teach Child Lesson About Santa Claus Slammed as ‘Mean’

Parents often try to teach their children lessons as they grow up. However, one mom caused quite a stir online after she detailed her plan to trick her child on Christmas. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that her 9-year-old asked for an iPad for Christmas. When she told them they couldn't afford one, the child quipped that Santa would get it for them, as the child still believes "in Father Christmas."
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy