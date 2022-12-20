Read full article on original website
Related
Neighbor Compliments Family’s Christmas Lights in Heartwarming Viral Ring Camera Footage
Holiday decorations don't only spark joy for the families who deck their halls. Neighbors also benefit from the season of twinkling lights. On TikTok, a video of a neighbor's earnest compliments for a family's outdoor Christmas lights display is warming our hearts this holiday season. In the viral video shared...
Woman Sparks Debate With ‘See-Through’ Christmas Party Dress
There's no shame in wearing a full sequin gown or embellished outfit to a company holiday party, but one woman's struggle to dazzle her coworkers has caused a heated fashion debate. On Mumsnet, a woman shared a photo of a flowy cotton dress and asked if it would be appropriate...
Very Vinyl Holiday: Win a Copy of Your Favorite Record
What's better than spending the holidays with the ones you love?. Spending the holidays listening to your favorite tunes!. We want to hook you up with a copy of your fave on vinyl. You could spin it to your heart's desire in 2023--or, if you're feeling especially generous, gift it to your bestie.
Mom Upset After Family Doesn’t Buy 1-Year-Old Baby Separate Birthday Present During Christmastime
Many people suffer every year with only receiving one joint present rather than separate presents when their birthdays are close to Christmas. One mom took to Mumsnet vented her frustration that her child, who is celebrating their first birthday just a few days before Christmas, only received one present for Christmas and his birthday from her family.
‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer Reunites The Old Gang Back Together: WATCH
The gang from That '70s Show is back together in the trailer for the sequel series, That '90s Show. Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) reunite for their time in Point Place, Wisconsin. The series is now set in 1995...
There’s a Golden Girls Murder Mystery and YOU Can Help Solve It
One of my favorite episodes of The Golden Girls of all-time is the one where Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose attend a murder mystery weekend. There are some absolutely hilarious one-liners in that episode and the premise of it is inspired. Here's one of my favorite scenes from that particular...
How To Get Video and Photo Evidence of Santa’s Visit to Your Home This Year
You can add more magic to Christmas this year by showing them photos and videos of Santa Claus delivering their presents on Christmas. By now, the kiddos are excited to be out of school. Not only that, they are counting the "sleeps" until Santa Claus comes. As you know, Santa Claus will be coming to town this weekend. Whether your kid believes in Santa or is on the fence, there's a way you can make a believer out of them all.
Parent’s Plan to Teach Child Lesson About Santa Claus Slammed as ‘Mean’
Parents often try to teach their children lessons as they grow up. However, one mom caused quite a stir online after she detailed her plan to trick her child on Christmas. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that her 9-year-old asked for an iPad for Christmas. When she told them they couldn't afford one, the child quipped that Santa would get it for them, as the child still believes "in Father Christmas."
