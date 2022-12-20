ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin plans to start Kenny Pickett vs Raiders

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the quarterback position early in his Tuesday press conference. Rookie Kenny Pickett missed last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers dealing with a concussion but Tomlin noted that barring any setbacks, Pickett is cleared and will start Sunday vs the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mitch Trubisky came in last week in place of Pickett and played a very smart football game after throwing three interceptions the week before. The Steelers leaned heavily on the run game last week and even with Pickett back in the lineup Tomlin and the Steelers would be wise to continue this philosophy.

Trubisky started the first four games of the season before being benched in favor of Pickett.

