ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Holiday Photo With Sons: ‘Merry Christmas From Our Family’

A very tropical Christmas! Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have shared their family’s holiday card with a rare peek at their two sons. “Merry Christmas 🎄from our family to yours. Love to all ♥️,” Silva, 39, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 24. She added “Feliz Navidad” and “Merry Christmas” hashtags to her posts. In […]
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment

Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy

"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
SheKnows

JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William

Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
BOSTON, MA
wmagazine.com

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday

America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
NEW YORK STATE
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
People

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'

Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
OK! Magazine

Piers Morgan Says He Feels 'Traumatized & Exploited' After Hearing His Voice In Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Doc

Outspoken Brit Piers Morgan begrudgingly tuned in to watch the newly released trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries — and he was downright shocked when he heard his own voice in the video!The trailer demonstrates how the Sussexes were riding high at the beginning of their romance, as they were still beloved members of the monarchy and supported by the masses. That's when Morgan's voiceover plays, declaring of the 41-year-old Suits alum, "She’s becoming a royal rock star."The TV journalist — whose distaste for the couple has been well-documented — was up in arms that he wasn't...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson & Onscreen Lover Chase Sui Wonders Spotted At His NYC Apartment Late At Night

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-stars Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are continuing to fuel romance rumors after being seen together for the third time within a week. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 29, and actress, 26, were spotted lying low outside of Pete’s New York City apartment building on Monday night, Dec. 19, in photos obtained by Page Six that can be seen here. The pair could be seen chatting and laughing about something that humored them on Pete’s cell phone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy