Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Holiday Photo With Sons: ‘Merry Christmas From Our Family’
A very tropical Christmas! Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, have shared their family’s holiday card with a rare peek at their two sons. “Merry Christmas 🎄from our family to yours. Love to all ♥️,” Silva, 39, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 24. She added “Feliz Navidad” and “Merry Christmas” hashtags to her posts. In […]
Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment
Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy
"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William
Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
wmagazine.com
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday
America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
'I'm on the left!': Bette Midler, 77, jokes about resemblance to her lookalike daughter Sophie, 36, as they attend Some Like It Hot play in New York City
Bette Midler fans may be been doing a double take on the red carpet for the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot on Sunday evening in New York City. The Tony winning artist brought a date along to the debut - her lookalike daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg. Bette, 77,...
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
Kate Winslet explains once and for all if she and Leonardo DiCaprio could have both stayed afloat on the door at the end of 'Titanic'
"I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door," she said on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast.
This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity
On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)
“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Rare Photos of Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s Twins Over the Years: Pictures of Anton and Olivia
Exes Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s relationship ended in 2003, but they could not be more grateful for their twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose. The Scarface actor and the Entourage alum have been photographed with their kids during rare public appearances over the years. The...
Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband
The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
Piers Morgan Says He Feels 'Traumatized & Exploited' After Hearing His Voice In Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Doc
Outspoken Brit Piers Morgan begrudgingly tuned in to watch the newly released trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries — and he was downright shocked when he heard his own voice in the video!The trailer demonstrates how the Sussexes were riding high at the beginning of their romance, as they were still beloved members of the monarchy and supported by the masses. That's when Morgan's voiceover plays, declaring of the 41-year-old Suits alum, "She’s becoming a royal rock star."The TV journalist — whose distaste for the couple has been well-documented — was up in arms that he wasn't...
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Pete Davidson & Onscreen Lover Chase Sui Wonders Spotted At His NYC Apartment Late At Night
Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-stars Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are continuing to fuel romance rumors after being seen together for the third time within a week. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 29, and actress, 26, were spotted lying low outside of Pete’s New York City apartment building on Monday night, Dec. 19, in photos obtained by Page Six that can be seen here. The pair could be seen chatting and laughing about something that humored them on Pete’s cell phone.
