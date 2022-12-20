ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Related
MSNBC

Congress is finally closing an election loophole Trump exploited

Congress spent its last few days before the holidays as so many other Americans have: frantically. It was Thursday afternoon, just shy of a potential Christmas Eve shutdown, that the Senate passed an omnibus spending bill to fund the federal government through the fall of 2023. The $1.7 trillion shopping...
Salon

“You’re not the best at math”: Lauren Boebert’s attack on Biden over gas prices backfires

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) An expert on gas prices mocked Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., on Tuesday for launching a nonsensical attack on President Joe Biden's recent decision to restock the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Former President’s Trump's tax records may be released this week

The House Ways and Means Committee announced they will release former President's Trumps tax records in the coming days. Former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst, Glenn Kirschner and Tia Mitchell, politics reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution joined MSNBC’s Richard Lui to discuss Trump’s tax returns and the lack of accountability from the IRS under his administration.Dec. 25, 2022.
MSNBC

Racist war on drugs is the real winner of Congress’s massive spending bill

It’s always dangerous to bet against the war on drugs. Congress just showed us why — again. In the face of bipartisan support, lawmakers somehow left out of their $1.7 trillion federal spending bill a simple measure that would finally eliminate the illogical and unjust punishment disparity between crack and powder cocaine.
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ARIZONA STATE

