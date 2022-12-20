Before James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to focus on a young Clark Kent as part of their overhaul of DC Studios, we had “Smallville.” Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the young Superman drama starring Tom Welling premiered in 2001 and ran for 10 seasons. Now, Gough and Millar are the team behind Netflix’s massive hit “Wednesday,” another series taking a fresh look at a beloved fixture of pop culture. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the show, they touched on their time working on “Smallville.” When asked if they would ever consider revisiting or rebooting the...

30 MINUTES AGO