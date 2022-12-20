Read full article on original website
‘Wednesday’ Creators on Their Time on ‘Smallville’: ‘We Wouldn’t Be Allowed to Make that Show Today’
Before James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to focus on a young Clark Kent as part of their overhaul of DC Studios, we had “Smallville.” Created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, the young Superman drama starring Tom Welling premiered in 2001 and ran for 10 seasons. Now, Gough and Millar are the team behind Netflix’s massive hit “Wednesday,” another series taking a fresh look at a beloved fixture of pop culture. In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the show, they touched on their time working on “Smallville.” When asked if they would ever consider revisiting or rebooting the...
TV Fanatic
Yellowjackets Season 2: First Look at Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van
When Yellowjackets Season 2 touches down on Showtime, viewers will meet an aged-up Vanessa "Van" Palmer. New photos released this week show Lauren Ambrose (Servant, Six Feet Under) in the role of present-day Van. Van will have a more prominent role on the sophomore season of the red-hot drama series.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Of Dreams, Defiance and Desperate Deeds
Nothing goes right for our heroes on The Witcher: Blood Origin Season 1 Episode 2, and their ability to pivot will determine whether they'll see this mission through. Shifting alliances are also seen in Xin'trea as Merwyn begins to angle for independent power as Empress. She's got a plan, and if anyone can make it happen through sheer will, blind optimism, and stupid luck, it's this poor little princess.
Outlander Season 7 Is On the Horizon: Starz Dropped a First Look and Premiere Date Today
Life has never been easy for Jamie and Claire Fraser, but their love is eternal. So is the fans' love for Outlander. Merry Christmas to all, for the end of the Droughtlander is in sight!. As an early holiday treat, STARZ is thrilled to release the first look teaser trailer...
