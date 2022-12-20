Nike just unveiled its upcoming Air Max 1 87 silhouette, arriving in a creamy “Coconut Milk” colorway that we can’t get enough of. What’s even more exciting about the subtle-yet-striking silhouette, is that it’s dropping exclusively in women’s sizing. Kitted out in a smooth Coconut Milk-colored upper, complete with accents of “Alabaster” and “Saturn Gold,” the silhouette features an off-white upper comprised of mesh, suede and leather. The sneaker also boasts an embroidered tiger-striped pattern on its midfoot, rounded out by safari-printed mudguards and textured heel overlays, reminiscent of reptile skin.

2 DAYS AGO