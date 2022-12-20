Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The Traditional Smokey Eye Has Been Reimagined Into "Greased Lids"
There is more than one way to achieve a smokey eye makeup look and makeup artist Jo Baker has introduced our caboodles to another stunning trend to try for the holiday season. Meet “Greased lids.”. Greased lids are the new garage glam way to do your eye makeup, and...
Hypebae
The Nike Air Max 1 87 "Coconut Milk" Is a Women's Size Exclusive
Nike just unveiled its upcoming Air Max 1 87 silhouette, arriving in a creamy “Coconut Milk” colorway that we can’t get enough of. What’s even more exciting about the subtle-yet-striking silhouette, is that it’s dropping exclusively in women’s sizing. Kitted out in a smooth Coconut Milk-colored upper, complete with accents of “Alabaster” and “Saturn Gold,” the silhouette features an off-white upper comprised of mesh, suede and leather. The sneaker also boasts an embroidered tiger-striped pattern on its midfoot, rounded out by safari-printed mudguards and textured heel overlays, reminiscent of reptile skin.
