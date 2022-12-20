Shawnee State University receives $76,000 for Campus Safety Grant

Shawnee State University has received a Campus Safety Grant in the amount of $76,013.12 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

SSU’s Director of Public Safety Jon Peters says his department plans to use the funding to install swipe card access to buildings across campus. Card readers will allow both employees and designated students to gain access into campus facilities.

“This will ensure the safety of those in the buildings along with the property inside the buildings,” said Peters.

Believed to be the first of its kind in Ohio history, the statewide program was administered through the Campus Safety Grant Program which aims to help improve the overall physical security and safety of public campuses throughout Ohio.

SSU’s Department of Public Safety offers 24-hour police and security presence on campus, staffed with police and security officers screened and trained in personnel and property protection.

To learn more about the Department of Public Safety at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/safety .