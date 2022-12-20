ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Jersey Cash 5 Winner Sold In Edison

Call it a Christmas miracle. A lucky New Jersey Lottery player bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from an Edison grocery store and matched all five numbers pulled in the Thursday, Dec. 22 drawing, said state lotto representatives. The winner will eventually receive the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot prize worth...
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

$5 Becomes $13.5K For Ewing NJ Lottery Player

A $5 New Jersey Lottery Fast Play ticket made $13,508 for one lucky player in Ewing. The ticket is 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, Dec. 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic City, NJ

Someone is going to have some very happy holidays. The New Jersey Lottery says a winning ticket was sold in Atlantic City for their Fast Play game and is worth $151,175!. According to lottery officials, "Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places

Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
CHATHAM, NJ
94.5 PST

Dina’s Bistro restaurant opens in Toms River, NJ

You don't want to miss an opportunity to enjoy a terrific Italian meal at Dina's Bistro. It's a brand-new restaurant that opened in Tom's River. Named for the chef, Dina Warren, who happens to be my friend Jesse's mom. Jesse is a music promoter at the Jersey Shore and we've...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
eastside-online.org

Spread Bagelry opens its first location in New Jersey

Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, opened its Cherry Hill Location at 950 Blvd (next to Crumbl Cookies). Spread Bagelry, known for its hand-rolled, Montreal bagels has eight locations in Philadelphia, and this will be its first location in New Jersey. The 1,564 square foot Cherry Hill store offers 18 seats inside and, in the warmer months, up to 25 seats on the neighboring patio outdoors. The staff are all properly dressed in matching attire, and the space is clean and modern. The wood-fired oven, chandelier over the coffee bar, and baskets of warm bagels right at the entry are sure to catch customers’ attention. Customers can observe the unique bagel-making process up close as their Montreal-style bagels are brought fresh from the oven.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy