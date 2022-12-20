Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Jersey Cash 5 Winner Sold In Edison
Call it a Christmas miracle. A lucky New Jersey Lottery player bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket from an Edison grocery store and matched all five numbers pulled in the Thursday, Dec. 22 drawing, said state lotto representatives. The winner will eventually receive the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot prize worth...
$5 Becomes $13.5K For Ewing NJ Lottery Player
A $5 New Jersey Lottery Fast Play ticket made $13,508 for one lucky player in Ewing. The ticket is 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, Dec. 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner.
Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic City, NJ
Someone is going to have some very happy holidays. The New Jersey Lottery says a winning ticket was sold in Atlantic City for their Fast Play game and is worth $151,175!. According to lottery officials, "Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner."
Wining Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky person is now $50,000 richer, after matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn wining the third-tier prize. The ticket was sold at Jersey Farms Food Store located at 2540 Old Hooper Avenue in Brick. The winning numbers for December 19,...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
Paterson gas station sold winning $92,000 lottery ticket
A Paterson gas station convenience store sold one of three winning Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot lottery tickets, according to the New Jersey Lottery. Delta Convenience on McBride Avenue sold the ticket that matched five numbers drawn on Monday. Winning numbers were 11, 13, 18, 29, and 30 and the XTRA...
Our List Of The 10 Best Casino Restaurants In Atlantic City 2022
Back in April, 2022, we took on the nearly impossible task of selecting the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City. It was a daunting task to say the least. For those we inadvertently missed … please chalk it off as a sin of our minds and not of our hearts.
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
brooklynsportsworld.com
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
New Jersey restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Sometimes you just don’t want to cook. I get it. Let’s let you off the hook on something, Thanksgiving is a cooking holiday, not Christmas. I give you full permission to kick back, relax and enjoy. These are the restaurants that are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or both.
These 4 Local Spots Make List Of NJs Greatest Italian Restaurants
One thing south jersey has, is a ton of great options for Italian food and some great Italian restaurants. Heading out to an Italian restaurant is an experience and everyone has their favorite spots, but which ones are truly the best?. NJ.com recently ranked the top 50 greatest Italian restaurants...
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in New Jersey is One of the Best in the Entire Country
For the longest time, I was never a breakfast person. For whatever reason, I would wake up, get ready, and out the door. This was even in middle school and high school. Yes, I get it, this isn't always the best idea when you are trying to learn. There was...
Three Local Bars Make List of Top Sports Bars in New Jersey
Sports bars are always a fun place to meet friends and watch the game, we are fortunate to live in an area that has a ton of great options. NJ.com put together a list of the top 22 sports bars in NJ and three local bars in our area made their list.
JACKPOT! NJ Woman Wins Record-Breaking $1.6M in Atlantic City & Shares the Wealth
It really is the happiest of holidays for one woman who won BIG in Atlantic City!. A 74 year-old Monmouth County woman just won a whopping $1.6 million dollars on a $5 bet at a progressive poker table at Harrah’s Resort & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, according to.
30 New Jersey Restaurants We Wish Would Make a Comeback
They say a good thing never lasts. From locally owned establishments (like Ponzio's Brooklawn and Zaberers) to national chains like (Chi-Chi's and The Ground Round), you've sounded off on the New Jersey restaurants you'd love to dine at again, if only they didn't go out of business. Wow! You've REALLY...
Dina’s Bistro restaurant opens in Toms River, NJ
You don't want to miss an opportunity to enjoy a terrific Italian meal at Dina's Bistro. It's a brand-new restaurant that opened in Tom's River. Named for the chef, Dina Warren, who happens to be my friend Jesse's mom. Jesse is a music promoter at the Jersey Shore and we've...
Hey, slackers: Experts say these are the 10 laziest towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
shorebeat.com
Seaside Heights’ Boyd Elementary School Could Be Shuttered Under Regional Plan
The first portion of a two-part study looking into the feasibility of eliminating Seaside Heights as an operating school district was presented to officials in the borough, as well as Toms River, this week. The study was commissioned by the borough after the state provided a grant to fund it...
eastside-online.org
Spread Bagelry opens its first location in New Jersey
Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, opened its Cherry Hill Location at 950 Blvd (next to Crumbl Cookies). Spread Bagelry, known for its hand-rolled, Montreal bagels has eight locations in Philadelphia, and this will be its first location in New Jersey. The 1,564 square foot Cherry Hill store offers 18 seats inside and, in the warmer months, up to 25 seats on the neighboring patio outdoors. The staff are all properly dressed in matching attire, and the space is clean and modern. The wood-fired oven, chandelier over the coffee bar, and baskets of warm bagels right at the entry are sure to catch customers’ attention. Customers can observe the unique bagel-making process up close as their Montreal-style bagels are brought fresh from the oven.
