wxhc.com
Cortland County Awards Bids for Courthouse Entryway
The Cortland County Legislature convened during their monthly meeting yesterday, Thursday, December 22nd, at 6pm at the County Office Building in the City of Cortland. One of the items on the agenda was awarding a bid and authorizing an agreement for a general contractor, electrical and HVAC contractors for the County Courthouse Entryway renovation project.
newyorkupstate.com
‘I’ve been ready since April’: A multimillion-dollar marijuana dispensary without a license
The Office of Cannabis Management made news this month when it announced that the state’s first marijuana dispensary operators would be allowed to secure their own locations – a drastic change from earlier this year when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
Onondaga County executive hires former candidate for sheriff to advise on public safety
Esteban Gonzalez may not have won the race to become the next Onondaga County sheriff but he will be advising the county on public safety issues. On Friday afternoon, the County Executive’s Office announced Gonzalez was appointed as the deputy director of strategic initiatives, according to a news release.
14850.com
Ithaca and other local school districts announce they’re closed Friday
The Ithaca City School District and some other local districts have announced Thursday evening they’ll be closed Friday due to the wintry weather forecast. ”This evening Governor Kathy Hochul signed Executive Order 26 declaring a state of emergency for the entire state of New York,” said Dryden superintendent of schools Joshua Bacigalupi in announcing that DCSD schools will be closed. “The declaration of emergency allows schools to be closed and not use one of its emergency closing days.”
14850.com
Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
localsyr.com
Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
whcuradio.com
Five in Ithaca charged in check fraud investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Five people in Ithaca are charged with multiple felonies. Ithaca Police began a thorough months-long investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds occurring in the City of Ithaca and surrounding areas on July 20th. Officials say the investigation revealed a group of people had stolen more than $25,000 from a local housing agency over a period of several weeks. IPD made five arrests on Monday. 28-year-old Tyrie Gray, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and 5 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Beverly Heffron, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Henry Moreno, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and five counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 21-year-old Aliza Turcsik-Hines, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 20-year-old Ashanna Wilder, of Ithaca, is charged with grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
14850.com
Ithaca’s last remaining Burger King, on east hill, is “currently closed”
Burger King has declined to confirm the closure, but the sole remaining Burger King restaurant in Tompkins County, at East Hill Plaza in the Town of Ithaca, has closed. A sign on the door says the fast food chain eatery is “currently closed,” but all Burger King signage and equipment has been removed from the building.
Restaurant inspections: Red Robin, Doug’s Fish Fry (mobile unit) and King David’s have violations; 41 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Dec. 4 to 10:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Onondaga County reporting 14 fentanyl overdoses in just 36 hours
Onondaga County has seen over a dozen overdoses in just a day and a half. In the last 36 hours, 14 people have experienced fentanyl overdoses in the county, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news conference Thursday. He could not confirm if any of the overdoses were fatal...
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce closures for Friday, Dec. 23rd due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: December 22nd at 2pm. Local school districts are now announcing closures for Friday (December 23rd) due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions. The following schools have made changes to their school district's December 23rd school day due to the upcoming...
cnycentral.com
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county.
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
WKTV
Red Cross helps five following Bleeker Street Fire Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Volunteers with the Red Cross, helped give emergency help to five people following a fire Tuesday that occurred on Bleeker Street in Utica. They were able to give the three adults and two children ages one and 14, some money for necessities like shelter, food and clothing. Health services were also offered as well as comfort kits which had personal care items inside and stuffed animals for the kids.
Former CEO of Syracuse charity sentenced to prison for stealing over $650,000 meant for disabled people
Syracuse, N.Y. — The former executive of a Syracuse-based charity has been sentenced to prison for stealing $650,000 from the nonprofit she founded with her husband and ran for over 25 years, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Shirley Goddard, 76, was sentenced to serve one to...
