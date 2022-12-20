ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxhc.com

Cortland County Awards Bids for Courthouse Entryway

The Cortland County Legislature convened during their monthly meeting yesterday, Thursday, December 22nd, at 6pm at the County Office Building in the City of Cortland. One of the items on the agenda was awarding a bid and authorizing an agreement for a general contractor, electrical and HVAC contractors for the County Courthouse Entryway renovation project.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘I’ve been ready since April’: A multimillion-dollar marijuana dispensary without a license

The Office of Cannabis Management made news this month when it announced that the state’s first marijuana dispensary operators would be allowed to secure their own locations – a drastic change from earlier this year when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Ithaca and other local school districts announce they’re closed Friday

The Ithaca City School District and some other local districts have announced Thursday evening they’ll be closed Friday due to the wintry weather forecast. ”This evening Governor Kathy Hochul signed Executive Order 26 declaring a state of emergency for the entire state of New York,” said Dryden superintendent of schools Joshua Bacigalupi in announcing that DCSD schools will be closed. “The declaration of emergency allows schools to be closed and not use one of its emergency closing days.”
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists

Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Three restaurants fail health inspection: December 4 to December 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 3 to December 10. Doug’s Fish Fry Mobile Unit, 206 West Road, Cortland, NY 13045. King David’s Restaurant, 3508 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219. Red...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Five in Ithaca charged in check fraud investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Five people in Ithaca are charged with multiple felonies. Ithaca Police began a thorough months-long investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds occurring in the City of Ithaca and surrounding areas on July 20th. Officials say the investigation revealed a group of people had stolen more than $25,000 from a local housing agency over a period of several weeks. IPD made five arrests on Monday. 28-year-old Tyrie Gray, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and 5 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Beverly Heffron, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Henry Moreno, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and five counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 21-year-old Aliza Turcsik-Hines, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 20-year-old Ashanna Wilder, of Ithaca, is charged with grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Ithaca’s last remaining Burger King, on east hill, is “currently closed”

Burger King has declined to confirm the closure, but the sole remaining Burger King restaurant in Tompkins County, at East Hill Plaza in the Town of Ithaca, has closed. A sign on the door says the fast food chain eatery is “currently closed,” but all Burger King signage and equipment has been removed from the building.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Red Cross helps five following Bleeker Street Fire Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Volunteers with the Red Cross, helped give emergency help to five people following a fire Tuesday that occurred on Bleeker Street in Utica. They were able to give the three adults and two children ages one and 14, some money for necessities like shelter, food and clothing. Health services were also offered as well as comfort kits which had personal care items inside and stuffed animals for the kids.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy