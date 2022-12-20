Read full article on original website
SWEPCO crews struggle to restore power after Arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- SWEPCO crews are working hard to restore power after strong winds from an Arctic front knocked tree limbs into power lines, along with scattered equipment issues that knocked out the juice all across their service area in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. The worst is in Louisiana where...
Louisiana audit finds Delgado Community College overstated assets, appropriations
(The Center Square) — Delgado Community College overstated its capital assets and appropriations by tens of millions of dollars in its most recent annual fiscal report, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack last week issued an audit report for Delgado Community College for fiscal year 2022...
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching...
Dec. 21 is Hobo Jim Day
Dec. 21 is Hobo Jim Day, an annual day of remembrance for the Alaskan icon. Jim Varsos, better known by his stage name Hobo Jim, died after a battle with cancer Oct. 2021 at the age of 68. Governor Mike Dunleavy issued an official proclamation recognizing Varsos’ birthday as Hobo...
