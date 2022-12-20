Read full article on original website
Purdue is losing defensive linemen at a staggering pace. Within the past week, the Boilermakers have lost defensive tackles Branson Deen, Lawrence Johnson and Greg Hudgins. On Friday, they were joined in the transfer portal by yet another defensive lineman, veteran defensive end Jack Sullivan, who announced his plans for next season.
Ryan Walters gave his thoughts on a multitude of different topics on Friday. The Purdue HC is just beginning his career with the Boilermakers. Walters is confident in the ability of AD Mike Bobinski and Deputy AD Tiffini Grimes to provide him with the resources to compete in the current era of NIL. Walters talked about this on the ‘Kevin & Query Show’ on The Fan in Indianapolis.
