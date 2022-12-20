ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

ffxnow.com

Chopt’s Vienna restaurant has tossed its final salad

Chopt quietly put its Vienna location on the chopping block over the weekend. The fast-casual salad eatery had its final day of business in the town on Sunday (Dec. 18), according to a notice posted to the door at 160 Maple Avenue West. Employees at the McLean location (1449A Chain Bridge Road) confirmed that the closure is permanent.
VIENNA, VA
theburn.com

Loudoun lawyer is a master in competitive axe throwing

Like most attorneys, Suzanne Bassett flings a heavy satchel over her shoulder when she leaves her office for the day. But sometimes Suzie, as her friends call her, isn’t simply carrying a big load of case files to review. “You never know what a woman has in her bag,”...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

New “SnackBar” coming to downtown Leesburg

Chef Curtis Allred is at it again. The serial restauranteur is bringing a new dining concept to downtown Leesburg. It’s called SnackBar and its menu is filled with plenty of delicious sounding eats. SnackBar will open at 1 Loudoun Street SW. That’s a building adjacent to and connected to...
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

A long-running Christmas tradition ends at ‘iconic’ Arlington home

Calvin and Elinor Marcey have been decorating their home at 1610 North Abingdon Street, in Arlington, Virginia, since 1969. It’s one of those houses that people talk about and want to see every Christmas. Lights, Santas, teddy bears, candy canes, dolls, trains, cartoon characters — it has it all. Santa’s sleigh even sits atop their roof. Holiday lovers have made viewing the display a tradition for decades, and often, people who formerly lived in the neighborhood even come back just to see the decorations.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers

We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
BENTONVILLE, VA
Voice of America

A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
luxury-houses.net

Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA

The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
MCLEAN, VA
WUSA9

'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park

WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Beer truck hops over Jersey wall on 14th Street Bridge

A box truck from beer and wine distributor, Hop and Wine, hopped a Jersey wall on the outbound 14th Street Bridge in D.C. just before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash comes on a day that is heavily traveled as people make their way in and out of town for the Christmas holiday.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Double Shooting in Park View

“Metro trip planning applications impacted by frigid temperatures”. photo by Bekah Richards From WMATA: “A Metro data center is seeing firsthand effects of weather-related issues due to multiple days of frigid temperatures, causing sporadic outages of busETA and…. Shooting near Convention Center Saturday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 8:25am.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

Mount Vernon Rec Center to close

The Mount Vernon Rec Center will close its doors at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 for an extensive renovation and expansion project expected to last two years. “The decision to close the entire facility for two years was a tough one, but it is the best option when it comes to delivering the most desirable outcome and limiting the impact of the closure on our customers,” said Fairfax County Park Authority Director Jai Cole. “We have worked very hard to create a schedule that has enabled the facility to remain open for as long as possible prior to construction and to condense the closure period as much. While we understand that the temporary closing is challenging, we very much look forward to delivering a top-notch, state-of-the-art facility that will serve this community well into the future.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

57-year-old out reported missing of Fairfax Co. found safe

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Vargas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
SILVER SPRING, MD

