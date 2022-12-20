Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Chopt’s Vienna restaurant has tossed its final salad
Chopt quietly put its Vienna location on the chopping block over the weekend. The fast-casual salad eatery had its final day of business in the town on Sunday (Dec. 18), according to a notice posted to the door at 160 Maple Avenue West. Employees at the McLean location (1449A Chain Bridge Road) confirmed that the closure is permanent.
theburn.com
Loudoun lawyer is a master in competitive axe throwing
Like most attorneys, Suzanne Bassett flings a heavy satchel over her shoulder when she leaves her office for the day. But sometimes Suzie, as her friends call her, isn’t simply carrying a big load of case files to review. “You never know what a woman has in her bag,”...
theburn.com
New “SnackBar” coming to downtown Leesburg
Chef Curtis Allred is at it again. The serial restauranteur is bringing a new dining concept to downtown Leesburg. It’s called SnackBar and its menu is filled with plenty of delicious sounding eats. SnackBar will open at 1 Loudoun Street SW. That’s a building adjacent to and connected to...
WTOP
A long-running Christmas tradition ends at ‘iconic’ Arlington home
Calvin and Elinor Marcey have been decorating their home at 1610 North Abingdon Street, in Arlington, Virginia, since 1969. It’s one of those houses that people talk about and want to see every Christmas. Lights, Santas, teddy bears, candy canes, dolls, trains, cartoon characters — it has it all. Santa’s sleigh even sits atop their roof. Holiday lovers have made viewing the display a tradition for decades, and often, people who formerly lived in the neighborhood even come back just to see the decorations.
royalexaminer.com
To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers
We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
Voice of America
A Magical American Christmas Town: Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, virginia — The city of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, has been called one of the most magical Christmas towns in the United States. Thousands of people come to enjoy the ambiance of the historic Old Town section or to visit the nearby Mount Vernon Estate and its mansion, the former home of George Washington, who served as the first U.S. president from 1789–1797.
luxury-houses.net
Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA
The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
NBC Washington
Man Dies Falling Through Pond on Christmas Eve in Prince William County
A man is dead after falling through an icy pond on Christmas Eve in Prince William County, authorities say. Rescue personnel responded to a water rescue in the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop in the Piedmont neighborhood of Haymarket, Virginia, at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Prince William County police spokesperson.
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
38 evacuated from Germantown mobile home park during deep freeze
GERMANTOWN, Md. — At least 38 residents of the Middlebrook Gardens Mobile Home Park community in Germantown were evacuated Friday night to a shelter at the nearby Plum Gar Community Center after a power outage plunged the complex into a deep freeze. Many other residents said they fled to...
WTOP
Prince William Co. police say man dead after falling through frozen pond
A man has died after falling through ice in a Virginia pond on Saturday night. It happened at a golf club near Erinblair Loop and Piedmont Vista Drive in Haymarket, Virginia, around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Prince William County police told WTOP. Several people at the Piedmont Club Golf...
WTOP
Beer truck hops over Jersey wall on 14th Street Bridge
A box truck from beer and wine distributor, Hop and Wine, hopped a Jersey wall on the outbound 14th Street Bridge in D.C. just before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash comes on a day that is heavily traveled as people make their way in and out of town for the Christmas holiday.
popville.com
Double Shooting in Park View
“Metro trip planning applications impacted by frigid temperatures”. photo by Bekah Richards From WMATA: “A Metro data center is seeing firsthand effects of weather-related issues due to multiple days of frigid temperatures, causing sporadic outages of busETA and…. Shooting near Convention Center Saturday. Prince Of Petworth Today at 8:25am.
Fairfax Times
Mount Vernon Rec Center to close
The Mount Vernon Rec Center will close its doors at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 for an extensive renovation and expansion project expected to last two years. “The decision to close the entire facility for two years was a tough one, but it is the best option when it comes to delivering the most desirable outcome and limiting the impact of the closure on our customers,” said Fairfax County Park Authority Director Jai Cole. “We have worked very hard to create a schedule that has enabled the facility to remain open for as long as possible prior to construction and to condense the closure period as much. While we understand that the temporary closing is challenging, we very much look forward to delivering a top-notch, state-of-the-art facility that will serve this community well into the future.”
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
Person selling iPad through Facebook Marketplace robbed at home in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The sale of an iPad ended with a robbery when the person who was supposed to be guying it whacked the seller in the head with a gun at the seller’s home. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the […]
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
57-year-old out reported missing of Fairfax Co. found safe
FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Vargas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf...
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
