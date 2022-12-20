Read full article on original website
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
GPT earns almost double nominations from Broadway World Awards
Great Plains Theatre has been nominated for 79 Broadway World Regional Theatre Awards from Broadwayworld.com. The public can vote for GPT and it’s nominees on Broadwayworld.com until Dec. 31. Some of the categories Great Plains Theatre is nominated for are categories like, "Best Musical", "Best Play", "Best Direction of...
Abilene unveils world’s largest belt buckle
At 19 feet 10 1/2 inches wide and 13 feet 11 1/4 inches tall (not including the frame), Abilene, Kansas is now home to the World’s Largest Belt Buckle. Unveiled Wednesday at noon at Eisenhower Park, the project serves as a billboard celebrating Abilene. Designed by local artist, Jason...
Heat returns to Sunflower before winter storm hits
Two days before temperatures were forecasted to dip to the lowest since 1989, heat at Abilene’s Sunflower Hotel apartment complex was restored. Although the boiler was replaced Tuesday, Dec. 20, residents have endured several weeks of steadily dropping temperatures. However, Aaron Jacobsen, building owner, said he purchased about 100 electric heaters for residents to use in their apartments.
Cowgirls earn Herrman first victory over rival Chapman
Abilene Cowgirls head coach Shawn Herrman received an early gift from his team entering the holiday break by way of his first coaching victory at AHS. The Cowgirls came from behind in the fourth quarter to win their first game of the season against their NCKL rival, the Chapman Lady Irish 37-34.
Cowboys cruise with forty point win over Irish
Hot shooting, shut down defense, creating turnovers, transition points, and multiple scorers are all things that help with winning a basketball game. The Abilene Cowboys got all of the above in their game on Tuesday evening, enabling them to cruise to a forty point win over the Chapman Irish 74-34.
