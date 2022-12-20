Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
Testing Out Luminar Extensions: Are They Really That Good?
There are quite a few extensions available by Luminar. Deciding which one is right and if it does what it says can take a while. This excellent video takes a look at all of the extensions and explains how each one works and what it does. HDR Merge. HDR Merge...
Fstoppers
YouTuber Gathers Millions of Votes to Determine the Best Smartphone Camera of 2022
This article could have easily been headlined "the best smartphone camera of 2022" and still been accurate, but in what is an astounding piece of data-gathering work, popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee has gathered millions of votes on 16 phones from hundreds of thousands of users to produce what is likely the definitive test for smartphone photography.
Fstoppers
Which of These Fujifilm Cameras Is Right for You?
The Fujifilm X-T5 and X-H2 mirrorless cameras are two of the newest and most capable options from the company, offering users a wide array of advanced features and capabilities that make them competent in just about any situation you can throw at them. With a lot of similarities between the two cameras, it might be hard to know which is right for your work. This excellent video will help you pick between the two options.
Fstoppers
Extension Tubes: They May Save You From Spending Thousands
It's a mystery how this little one-inch wonder remained unknown to me for so long. I finally discovered it when — bemoaning my fate to spend over two thousand on a Canon tilt-shift macro — a colleague suggested trying an extension tube. A thrifty little gift from the...
Fstoppers
A Practical Beginner's Guide to Shutter Speed
Along with aperture and ISO, shutter speed is one of the fundamental parameters that allow you to create balanced exposures and take creative control over your photos. If you are new to photography and interested in learning about how to use shutter speed more effectively, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you what you need to know.
Fstoppers
Comparing the Sony a7 IV and Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Cameras
The Sony a7 IV and Fujifilm X-H2 are two of the most well-balanced mirrorless cameras currently on the market at their price point, and as such, they are great bread and butter options for a wide range of photographers and filmmakers. If you are interested in the two cameras and wondering which is right for you, check out this excellent video comparison that will help you pick between the two.
Fstoppers
DaVinici Resolve for iPad Now Available
Video post-production leader DaVinci Resolve has just released its newest version for iPad. I’ve been using DaVinci Resolve as my primary video editor and color suite for the last several years. I have the DaVinci Resolve Studio version on my laptop and desktop to handle all my post-production needs. Today, Blackmagic Design is bringing those capabilities to the mobile world with DaVinci Resolve for iPad which should allow on-the-go editors and filmmakers flexibility to get the job done even when the office is far away.
Fstoppers
Can This Ultra-Affordable 85mm Lens Create Worthwhile Photos?
85mm lenses with wide maximum apertures are some of the most prized options out there, where their short telephoto focal length and narrow depth of field capabilities make them ideal options for portrait photographers. However, such lenses can easily run north of $2,000, which is what makes the Meike 85mm f/1.8, which sits at less than $200, so refreshing. Can it provide the performance and image quality pros need at that price? This excellent video review takes a look.
Fstoppers
Are Leica Cameras Worth the Price?
There is probably no camera brand more polarizing than Leica, with some seeing their cameras as overpriced status symbols and others absolutely swearing by the experience and the image output. So, is it worth it? This great video review takes a look at the new Leica M11 to answer that question.
Fstoppers
How Much Does Sharpness Matter in Landscape Photography?
While most genres place a lot of emphasis on sharpness, it is often of particular importance in landscape photography. Should we be placing so much emphasis on it, though? Are there other factors that should take priority? This insightful video discusses the issue and all of the other factors besides sharpness that we should consider before we edit a landscape image.
Fstoppers
The Upside of Brand Loyalty For Photographers and Filmmakers
Sometimes, loyalty is the gift that keeps on giving. Now, before a large sector of the reading audience skips straight from the title of this essay to the comment section to tell me I’m a fanboy or being foolish for proposing the idea that committing to one brand is sometimes a good idea, let me start off with a few concessions.
Fstoppers
How to Optimize Your Computer Right Now
Optimize and save a ton of space, speed up your computer, and make it easy to find your files. Think of your computer’s hard drive like a big library with all your files being like books stored within. Isn’t it quicker to find the book you want with fewer things in the library?
Fstoppers
How to Add Contrast When Shooting Portraits on a White Background
The clean, white background portrait style is a classic look that will always be in demand for a wide range of clients and applications. However, it takes a bit of lighting savvy to create a pure white background while retaining crisp contrast and defining shadows on your subject. If you are wondering how to achieve that, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know.
Comments / 0