13d ago
No more funding for Ukraine it stops, 5 billion goes into strengthening our borders 4 billion goes into strengthening our law enforcement within our country!
Pamela Jackson
13d ago
More aide for Ukraine¿¿¿¿WHAT ABOUT US SUFFERING IN YOUR OWN COUNTRY??? LORD KNOWS THERE ARE ÀLOT OF US SUFFERING!!!SHAME, SHAME, SHAME
Newtduke
13d ago
I agree. No more money for Ukraine. Fix our own problems first. Fix our own borders first. Fix our own country first. We are not the worlds police. If the world wants us to be the police than pay up. Why do we have to be the police and pay to do it?
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
The right has already won the House speakership election
No matter how they resolve Tuesday's vote choosing the next speaker of the House, Republicans appear poised to double down on the hard-edged politics that most swing state voters rejected in last November's midterm election.
Opinion: Mitch McConnell is making Senate history
On Tuesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky becomes the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, writes Scott Jennings. Despite the turmoil in the GOP, McConnell surely has no intention of changing or going anywhere, he says.
'This made us all unemployable': Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange
A text exchange between Ivanka Trump's chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection.
January 6 committee warns White House it can't ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden's White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Retired general responds to Ukraine strike on hundreds of Russian troops
Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks (Ret.) discusses an apparent Ukrainian strike in a Russian-occupied area in eastern Ukraine that appears to have killed a large number of Russian troops near an ammunition supply point.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Opinion: What Kevin McCarthy's silence about George Santos reveals
Through all the twists and turns of the George Santos saga, one thing has remained constant: GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy has not condemned the congressman-elect from New York, writes Dean Obeidallah.
McCarthy blocked from Speakership in first vote
(AP) -Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was dealt a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become House speaker, vowing to try again but sending the new Congress into opening day tumult as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership. McCarthy had pledged a “battle on the floor” for as long as it takes to overcome right-flank fellow Republicans who […]
George Santos set to be sworn in to Congress amid mounting scrutiny and condemnation
Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is scheduled to be sworn in to Congress on Tuesday as he faces mounting scrutiny and condemnation over lies about his biography and amid an investigation by federal prosecutors into his finances.
'Great platform to run on': DeSantis, with eye toward 2024, launches second term
Inaugural speech had national focus, signaled continued focus on culture war fights
Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress
The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress.
CNN analyst says the Supreme Court will consider a fringe theory that could reshape US elections
Joan Biskupic, CNN's senior Supreme Court analyst, discusses an important case the court will consider in 2023 about the controversial independent state legislature theory that could change US elections.
Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos
Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor's office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume.
Daily Reformer: Legislature is back; Walz wants to end childhood poverty
Welcome back. Democrats take the helm of the trifecta today with a big agenda to enact, including education funding, abortion, gun control and voting rights. They have the resources to do it, but a one-seat Senate majority and some very hungry interest groups will make it harder than it looks. House and Senate gavel in […] The post Daily Reformer: Legislature is back; Walz wants to end childhood poverty appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Get ready for a 'slowcession' in 2023, Moody's says
Many CEOs, investors and consumers are worried about a recession in 2023. But Moody's Analytics says the more likely scenario is a "slowcession," where growth grinds to a near halt but a full economic downturn is narrowly avoided.
Missouri is scheduled to carry out first US execution of an openly transgender person today
Missouri on Tuesday is scheduled to execute Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman convicted of a 2003 murder, who unsuccessfully sought clemency from the governor in part because the jury at her trial did not vote for a death sentence.
