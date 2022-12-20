ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

jim-400
13d ago

No more funding for Ukraine it stops, 5 billion goes into strengthening our borders 4 billion goes into strengthening our law enforcement within our country!

Pamela Jackson
13d ago

More aide for Ukraine¿¿¿¿WHAT ABOUT US SUFFERING IN YOUR OWN COUNTRY??? LORD KNOWS THERE ARE ÀLOT OF US SUFFERING!!!SHAME, SHAME, SHAME

Newtduke
13d ago

I agree. No more money for Ukraine. Fix our own problems first. Fix our own borders first. Fix our own country first. We are not the worlds police. If the world wants us to be the police than pay up. Why do we have to be the police and pay to do it?

