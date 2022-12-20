ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Amber Heard Sad She's Being Shunned & 'Ghosted' By Famous Pals After Johnny Depp Trial Drama: Sources

Amber Heard is disappointed that some of her pals in Hollywood are allegedly giving her the cold shoulder, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The Aquaman actress has "reached out to a bunch of her old pals, hoping they will help her with a place to stay," insiders claimed, stating that she has been getting "snubbed, and in many cases, flat-out ghosted." Meanwhile, others have continued showing support and have remained in contact after her trial loss to ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year.RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Heard for comment. Following her court war, a seven-person jury...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GAMINGbible

Jack Sparrow has finally returned, but fans aren't happy

Fans spotted Captain Jack Sparrow in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which seems to suggest that Disney is willing to welcome the character back. That being said, this version of notorious pirate likely isn't the one that fans were hoping for. Earlier this year, during the defamation trial...
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
RadarOnline

'What They Have Is Special': Channing Tatum Unbothered By Zoë Kravitz Not Wanting To Get Married Again

Zoë Kravitz has no plans to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Channing Tatum, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Big Little Lies star, 34, recently opened up about what she wants from her man — and it's not a ring, and sources say he's okay with it.Calling Channing, who she's been dating for one and a half years, a "wonderful human," the actress told GQ she's not a fan of marriage after already taking one trip down the aisle.When asked about her 2021 divorce from actor Karl Glusman two years after they wed overseas, Zoë mused that she had "romanticized" being...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
The Independent

Joe Pesci recalls avoiding Macaulay Culkin on Home Alone set

Joe Pesci has recalled avoiding Macaulay Culkin on the set of the Home Alone films.The Goodfellas actor appeared opposite the child star in the Christmas comedy and its sequel, Lost in New York, in 1990 and 1992, when Culkin was 10 and 12.In the first film, Pesci played Marv, one of the two robbers attempting to break into the house of Kevin (Culkin), a child who is left behind when his family go missing. The sequel, set one year later, finds Kevin stranded in New York City with the robbers in pursuit.Despite Culkin’s age, Pesci, who is known...
thedigitalfix.com

Robert De Niro once told off Leonardo DiCaprio, and here’s why

Both Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are considered Hollywood legends today having made some of the best movies of all time between them. But when the two actors worked together on This Boy’s Life, it’s safe to say De Niro was in charge after it’s revealed he had to tell a young DiCaprio off on set.
