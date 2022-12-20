Read full article on original website
Amber Heard Sad She's Being Shunned & 'Ghosted' By Famous Pals After Johnny Depp Trial Drama: Sources
Amber Heard is disappointed that some of her pals in Hollywood are allegedly giving her the cold shoulder, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The Aquaman actress has "reached out to a bunch of her old pals, hoping they will help her with a place to stay," insiders claimed, stating that she has been getting "snubbed, and in many cases, flat-out ghosted." Meanwhile, others have continued showing support and have remained in contact after her trial loss to ex-husband Johnny Depp earlier this year.RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Heard for comment. Following her court war, a seven-person jury...
Johnny Depp Once Did a Movie He Felt Wouldn’t Be Successful Just to Work With Christopher Walken
Johnny Depp felt it was worth starring in a film that might not have been too successful if it meant working with Christopher Walken.
Jack Sparrow has finally returned, but fans aren't happy
Fans spotted Captain Jack Sparrow in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which seems to suggest that Disney is willing to welcome the character back. That being said, this version of notorious pirate likely isn't the one that fans were hoping for. Earlier this year, during the defamation trial...
Dwayne Johnson says Warner Bros. didn't want Henry Cavill back as Superman: 'We were not going to take no for an answer'
Dwayne Johnson said Warner Bros. "inexplicably" didn't want Henry Cavill to return to the cape and tights as Superman for a role in "Black Adam."
Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each
Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
'What They Have Is Special': Channing Tatum Unbothered By Zoë Kravitz Not Wanting To Get Married Again
Zoë Kravitz has no plans to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Channing Tatum, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Big Little Lies star, 34, recently opened up about what she wants from her man — and it's not a ring, and sources say he's okay with it.Calling Channing, who she's been dating for one and a half years, a "wonderful human," the actress told GQ she's not a fan of marriage after already taking one trip down the aisle.When asked about her 2021 divorce from actor Karl Glusman two years after they wed overseas, Zoë mused that she had "romanticized" being...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’
“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Bridget Moynahan’s Son Said She Was ‘Wild’ After Watching Her in ‘Coyote Ugly’
'Blue Bloods' star Bridget Moynahan's young son had an intense reaction to seeing his mom dance on the titular bar in the film.
‘The Voice’ Fans Can’t Control Themselves After Blake Shelton Embarrassed Himself on TikTok
After 11 years of being a coach on The Voice, folks might think Blake Shelton only loves to ham it up for the TV cameras. As it turns out, he's not afraid to make fun of himself regardless of the audience. Back in November, the country singer posted a clip...
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
‘Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas Reveals Cole Hauser Slept on His Floor When They Were Young Actors
For Yellowstone fans, Josh Lucas and Cole Hauser will always be associated with John Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively. Like most actors, however, Yellowstone is just a piece of the puzzle that is their entire filmography (albeit a rather large piece, thanks to the massive success of the show). And...
‘Bonanza’: Michael Landon ‘Couldn’t Believe’ How He Acted to His Second Wife on Set
Michael Landon wasn't his usual charming self when he first met his second wife on the set of 'Bonanza.' Here's what he said.
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Joe Pesci recalls avoiding Macaulay Culkin on Home Alone set
Joe Pesci has recalled avoiding Macaulay Culkin on the set of the Home Alone films.The Goodfellas actor appeared opposite the child star in the Christmas comedy and its sequel, Lost in New York, in 1990 and 1992, when Culkin was 10 and 12.In the first film, Pesci played Marv, one of the two robbers attempting to break into the house of Kevin (Culkin), a child who is left behind when his family go missing. The sequel, set one year later, finds Kevin stranded in New York City with the robbers in pursuit.Despite Culkin’s age, Pesci, who is known...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals Exactly Why Beth Hasn’t Told Rip What Jamie Did to Her — He ‘Would Kill Him’
The hatred between Kelly Reilly’s Beth and Wes Bentley’s Jamie Dutton on ‘Yellowstone’ dates all the way back to when they were teenagers.
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Robert De Niro once told off Leonardo DiCaprio, and here’s why
Both Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are considered Hollywood legends today having made some of the best movies of all time between them. But when the two actors worked together on This Boy’s Life, it’s safe to say De Niro was in charge after it’s revealed he had to tell a young DiCaprio off on set.
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
