Christmas Time in Amarillo As Seen Through TikTok
Christmas is a fun time of year. It's always fun to go and have a ton of Christmas Fun. Amarillo is a great city for Christmas. We have so many fun holiday activities. It's always great to see everyone celebrating those activities. I'll admit, I use TikTok. I will make...
Did the New Panera Bread Emerge From Upside Down World?
Amarillo finally gets a Panera Bread, a restaurant that has been wished for by many, for a very long time. However, it seems the Panera Bread Amarillo got, was not the one from their wishes. It seems the Amarillo Panera Bread has been frocked with obstacle after obstacle since it...
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
FOR SALE: This Hidden Pink Dollhouse Manor In North Amarillo
I've passed by this place several times. It's hard to miss, as it's a flash of prissy pink against the muted colors of the exposed scrublands of the area. I know nothing about the place, nor did any of my acquaintance who have lived here longer than me. It's long been an odd, pink mystery parked upon a brown lot.
61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
A Square Block of Downtown Amarillo is Up for Sale
Have you ever wanted to own a block of land? How about a block of land in Downtown Amarillo?. Downtown Amarillo is in a revival and it's booming. Here's your opportunity to own a piece of downtown Amarillo. One square block of the Yellow City in the center of the downtown is up for sale.
This Funky Retro Apartment Building For Sale in Amarillo Is Bona Fide Party Pad Potential
Woke up this morning. Zipped over to Zillow. Why? 'Cause I felt cute and wanted to window shop till i found a house that matches my 'tude. And look what I found, y'all. The funkiest little apartments I ever done did see: The Carmel Apartments. It's Retro Gold. Located at...
The Burning Question About Amarillo’s Abandoned Buildings Catching Fire
I have to be, due to my line of business. But the bottom line is that I'm nosy. I look for patterns and things of interest so that I can write about things that interest people here in Amarillo. And sometimes something catches my eye and I get to digging.
Amarillo One Of The Neediest Cities? According To This, We Are.
Throughout the months of November and December, we've seen a lot of different holiday types of drives happening. We've seen the usual Toys 4 Tots, food bank food drive, coat drives, etc. I mean, we even held our own drive with Help 4 The Holidays. Every city has people in...
Human Remains Found in Potter County Near Hope Road
This is supposed to be the season of hope and love and celebration. However, it is no celebration when a crime is committed and we have seen way too many crimes in Amarillo lately. The Potter County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road...
