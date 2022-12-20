ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$6 Drive-In Movie Night in Concord & San Jose

One of the most socially-distant ways to have fun, The West Wind Drive-In theaters in both San Jose and Concord are open for good old-fashioned drive-in movie fun. – $9 adults, $2 kids 5-11 (kids 4 and under free) – Tuesday night “Family Fun Night” is $6 per adult (price...
SF’s “Nick’s Crispy Tacos” Closes After 20 Years

Thanks to Eater SF for sharing the unfortunate news that Nick’s Crispy Tacos, located at 1500 Broadway, a mainstay in San Francisco’s Polk Gulch for over 20 years is closing. The popular restaurant, famous for its $2 Taco Tuesdays and oversized tacos made “Nick’s Way,” will close its...
