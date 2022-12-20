Read full article on original website
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had...
Packers upset the Dolphins on Christmas in Miami. Here's how Twitter reacted to the win and Tua Tagovailoa's interceptions.
The Packers gave their fans an afternoon Christmas present and in the process kept their playoff hopes are alive. The Packers' defense held the Dolphins scoreless in the second half and picked off Tua Tagovailoa on the final three possessions to upset Miami, 26-20, on the road to improve to 7-8. Here's how social...
Cowboys win, prevent Eagles from clinching NFC East
Brett Maher kicked a go-ahead, 48-yard field goal with 2:19 remaining to lift the host Dallas Cowboys to a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The Cowboys (11-4), who trailed 27-17 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, got the ball back one play after Maher's field goal when Anthony Barr recovered Miles Sanders' fumble on Philadelphia's 21-yard line with 2:07 to go.
Panthers dominate on the ground to end Lions' win streak
D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground...
49ers topple Commanders, extend win streak to eight
Brock Purdy hooked up with George Kittle for two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday afternoon at Santa Clara, Calif. NFL sack leader Nick Bosa had two more to raise his season...
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Bets, Picks: Memphis Will Run up The Score on Christmas
This is a matchup months in the making. The Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry dates back to their 2022 six-game, second-round battle, which Golden State won.
Rolling power outages in Tennessee causes NFL's Titans to delay game one hour
The NFL's Tennessee Titans delayed its scheduled noon CT game by an hour due to temporary rolling blackouts in the region that stemmed from the winter storm and brutal cold. "Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT," the Titans said in a statement.
NBA on Christmas: Lakers vs. Mavericks Picks, Odds, and Best Bets
For the second time in three seasons the Lakers and Mavericks will face off on Christmas and there’s plenty of star-power on both rosters. But it’s not necessarily a meeting between Western Conference heavy hitters.
Bills run over Bears, clinch third straight AFC East title
Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 205 rushing yards and ran for a touchdown each, Josh Allen had three total TDs and the visiting Buffalo Bills topped the Chicago Bears 35-13 on Saturday to clinch the AFC East title. Buffalo (12-3) prevailed during a frigid afternoon at Soldier Field,...
