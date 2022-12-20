Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
10 reasons to visit the Lake District in 2023 – A Luxury Travel Blog
With 2022 drawing to a close, it’s time to start thinking about your 2023 travel plans. Why not include a trip to the Lake District? If you get a chance, you really should come to this beautiful corner of England. The Lake District National Park covers more than 2,000 square kilometres and is nothing short of spectacular, making it one of the United Kingdom’s favourite holiday destinations. What’s more, it offers pretty much everything. From breathtaking scenery to outstanding visitor attractions, amazing food to outdoor adventure, the Lake District has something for everyone.
techaiapp.com
15 Accredited Drive Through Zoos and Safaris in the U.S.
After years of traveling around the United States, both with my family and without, I have run across many drive through zoos, safari parks, and wildlife preserves. As traditional zoos have transitioned to animal conservation and education over entertainment, there has been a shift to larger, more natural animal habitats and enclosures. The nice thing about drive through safaris and zoos is that most have acres and acres of land for animals to roam in a much more natural setting.
techaiapp.com
Mexico’s Top Wedding Destination The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta
Couples looking for an ideal waterfront wedding destination will discover The Westin Resort & Spa, Puerto Vallarta offers everything they desire. Only a 10-minute drive from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, guests will arrive quickly to enjoy every minute of the pre-wedding festivities. There are a variety of full-service wedding packages...
techaiapp.com
From robot fireflies to okra plasters: 2022’s nature-inspired solutions
Even as animals and plants face widespread extinction from human-driven causes like climate change, the natural world continues to inspire scientific discovery in unexpected ways. “Nature has spent hundreds of millions of years optimizing elegant solutions to extremely complicated problems,” said Alon Gorodetsky, a biomedical engineer at the University of...
techaiapp.com
How the ‘Rad Lab’ helped avert nuclear war
The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory recently grabbed international attention with its announcement that experiments there hit a milestone in nuclear fusion research that’s dogged scientists for decades. But what’s less commonly known about the laboratory, called the “Rad Lab” for its work on radiological technology, is that it developed...
Comments / 0