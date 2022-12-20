With 2022 drawing to a close, it’s time to start thinking about your 2023 travel plans. Why not include a trip to the Lake District? If you get a chance, you really should come to this beautiful corner of England. The Lake District National Park covers more than 2,000 square kilometres and is nothing short of spectacular, making it one of the United Kingdom’s favourite holiday destinations. What’s more, it offers pretty much everything. From breathtaking scenery to outstanding visitor attractions, amazing food to outdoor adventure, the Lake District has something for everyone.

