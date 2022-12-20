Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Patches Azure Cross-Tenant Data Access Flaw
Microsoft has silently fixed an important-severity security flaw in its Azure Container Service (ACS) after an external researcher warned that a buggy feature allowed cross-tenant network bypass attacks. The vulnerability, documented by researchers at Mnemonic, effectively removed the entire network and identity perimeter around internet-isolated Azure Cognitive Search instances and...
techaiapp.com
TikTok parent company ByteDance revealed the use of TikTok data to track journalistsSecurity Affairs
ByteDance admitted that its employees accessed TikTok data to track journalists to identify the source of leaks to the media. TikTok parent company ByteDance revealed that several employees accessed the TikTok data of two journalists to investigate leaks of company information to the media. According to an email from ByteDance’s...
techaiapp.com
Pokémon Company Sues Australian Firm Over NFT Game: Details
The Pokémon Company International is taking legal action against Kotiota Studios for releasing NFT games and Web3 projects revolving around the famous cartoon characters. The incident was triggered after Kotiota Studios started promoting an NFT game based on Pokémon characters. Kotiota Studios is the parent firm of Pokémon Pty Ltd, the platform behind the NFT game. Official legal documents filed by the Pokémon Company International confirm the development.
techaiapp.com
FBI: Cyber-Criminals Are Purchasing Search Engine Ad Services to Launch Attacks
The FBI has warned that cyber-criminals are using search engine advertisement services to defraud the public. The public service announcement, issued on December 21, 2022, stated that threat actors are purchasing these ad services to impersonate brands for the purpose of luring users to malicious websites. These sites, which “look...
techaiapp.com
Shoemaker Ecco leaks almost 60GB of customer data
Shoemaker Ecco has been operating a misconfigured database for more than a year, exposing a huge tranche of sensitive information to whoever knew where to look. This is according to a new report from Cybernews (opens in new tab), whose research team recently identified 50 Ecco indices exposed to the public. In total, the database has had more than 60GB of sensitive data that’s been available since June 2021.
techaiapp.com
Threat Actors Use Known Excel Vulnerability
Microsoft Office files, particularly Excel and Word files, have been targeted by some cybercriminals for a long time. Through different techniques, attackers have used embedded Visual Basic for Applications macros to infect computers with different kinds of malware for cybercrime and cyberespionage. In most cases, users still needed to click...
Comments / 0