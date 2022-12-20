Shoemaker Ecco has been operating a misconfigured database for more than a year, exposing a huge tranche of sensitive information to whoever knew where to look. This is according to a new report from Cybernews (opens in new tab), whose research team recently identified 50 Ecco indices exposed to the public. In total, the database has had more than 60GB of sensitive data that’s been available since June 2021.

2 DAYS AGO