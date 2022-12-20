Read full article on original website
An Internet of Things technology: current tendencies in IoT outsourcing
Entrepreneurs are interested in involving and immersing their customers in the experience with their products. The Internet of Things is a modern technology that allows you to achieve a close interaction of the consumer with your digital products, expand the experience of users and make it brighter. Outsourcing IoT development is a service on demand among medium and large companies. The team of PNN Tech engineers will gladly share their experience on the topic.
ByteDance admits using TikTok data to track journalists
TikTok parent company ByteDance revealed that several employees accessed the TikTok data of two journalists to investigate leaks of company information to the media. The employees of ByteDance, the China-based company that owns TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin, accessed data from TikTok to track a Financial Times reporter and a former BuzzFeed reporter in a bid to identify the source of leaks to the media.
Shoemaker Ecco leaks almost 60GB of customer data
Shoemaker Ecco has been operating a misconfigured database for more than a year, exposing a huge tranche of sensitive information to whoever knew where to look. This is according to a new report from Cybernews (opens in new tab), whose research team recently identified 50 Ecco indices exposed to the public. In total, the database has had more than 60GB of sensitive data that’s been available since June 2021.
Threat Actors Use Known Excel Vulnerability
Microsoft Office files, particularly Excel and Word files, have been targeted by some cybercriminals for a long time. Through different techniques, attackers have used embedded Visual Basic for Applications macros to infect computers with different kinds of malware for cybercrime and cyberespionage. In most cases, users still needed to click...
