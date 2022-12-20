Read full article on original website
SOL Hits 1-Month Low on Saturday, as UNI Extends Recent Declines – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Solana fell to a one-month low to start the weekend, as cryptocurrency markets moved lower ahead of Christmas Day. Today’s drop saw the token fall for a fourth straight session, as market sentiment shifted bearish. Uniswap was also in the red on Saturday, with price falling for a second consecutive day.
Biggest Movers: ADA, XRP Rebound From Recent Losses on Friday – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Cardano climbed for a second consecutive session on Dec. 23, as the token surged to its highest point since Monday. Overall, crypto prices were marginally higher as of writing, with the global market cap currently up 0.49%. Xrp, formerly known as ripple, also rose, with prices nearing a key resistance level.
Cryptocurrencies Will Cause Next Financial Crisis if They’re Not Banned – Economics Bitcoin News
The governor of India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has warned that the next financial crisis will come from cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and ether. The central bank chief added that cryptocurrencies pose “huge inherent risks” to India’s macroeconomic and financial stability. Indian Central...
Why Crypto Investors Are Upbeat On MATIC For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team are performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
Bank of England’s Cunliffe Pushes for Crypto Regulation — Sees ‘Real’ Benefits for UK – Regulation Bitcoin News
Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe has revealed that the British central bank is planning to step up its efforts to regulate cryptocurrency trading with new laws. “We should think about regulation before it becomes integrated with the financial system and before we could have a potential systemic problem,” he stressed.
More upcoming Raptor Lake CPU details leak including core counts, release dates, and tentative pricing
Rumor mill: Earlier leaked information revealed most specs for non-K variants of Intel’s latest-gen Core processors. This latest one however fills in important missing details, giving us a mostly complete picture of mainstream Raptor Lake CPUs a couple of weeks before their official unveiling and likely launch. A trusted...
The Future of Shiba Inu Coin
Despite the fall in value that happened not so long ago, Shiba Inu is recovering step by step. From what we can estimate, this recovery started in August, when the cryptocurrency was valued at around $0.000007. The recovery isn’t as fast as many would like and SHIB, currently valued at $0.0000096 is still considered bearish. But what about the future of this cryptocurrency? Is the current cost a good time to enter and invest in SHIB? Let’s uncover the truth!
SiC, GaN, digital power supply
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on SiC, GaN, and digital power supply!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
