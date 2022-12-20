Read full article on original website
Dress Warm Give Back @ The Pantry
The Sober Life Hi-Line Group will be volunteering this afternoon (Monday) over at our Sage Brush Food Pantry. Sober Life members should report to the Shelby Civic Center at 3:30, today, & be sure & dress warm as you give back to our Hi-Line communities...
Be An Angel @ The Smile Shop
With Christmas weekend only a week away, Lena, down at the Smile Shop, invites you to stop by & pick up a Angel Tree tag for the children. You can select a tag or two, & make some Golden Triangle kids really "SMILE." You can be a real angel for the kids this Christmas. Merry Christmas from Lena, at Shelby's Smile Shop.
