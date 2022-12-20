With Christmas weekend only a week away, Lena, down at the Smile Shop, invites you to stop by & pick up a Angel Tree tag for the children. You can select a tag or two, & make some Golden Triangle kids really "SMILE." You can be a real angel for the kids this Christmas. Merry Christmas from Lena, at Shelby's Smile Shop.

SHELBY, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO