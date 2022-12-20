While many believe that electric vehicles are the future, a number of automotive executives are less confident in the adoption of EVs now than they were last year. An annual global auto survey recently conducted by KPMG analyzed the views of more than 900 automotive executives. These executives believe that the EVs sold globally will likely account for between 10 and 40 percent of the total vehicle market by 2030, a fall from the 20-70 percent share they had estimated in last year’s survey.

