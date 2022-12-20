Read full article on original website
Hyundai Takes Aim At VW And Toyota As Sales And Revenue Grow
Hyundai Motor Company has established itself as the world’s third-largest car manufacturer and has bold ambitions for the electrified future. In 2021, the South Korean car manufacturer sold 6.6 million vehicles, placing it behind Toyota with 10.5 million sales and the Volkswagen Group with 8.9 million sales. This year has also been a prolific one for the company, despite ongoing supply chain issues and the suspension of production at a large factory in Russia.
Tesla Offering 10,000 Supercharging Credits To American And Canadian Buyers
Tesla is offering 10,000 miles of free Supercharging to buyers in the United States and 10,000 km of free Supercharging miles to shoppers in Canada who take delivery of a new Tesla vehicle this month. The electric automaker routinely pushes to ramp up deliveries at the end of each quarter...
CarMax Sales Plunge 28% In Q3, Blames It On ‘Affordability Challenges’
Used car retail giant CarMax reported their third quarter results and they’re providing some alarming insights into the used car market. Most notably, sales fell significantly as the company reported a 20.8% decline in retail sales as well as a 36.7% decrease in wholesale sales. The latter figure came despite a $165 price drop per unit and it seems even lower prices aren’t enticing wholesale buyers.
Auto Execs Say EVs Will Account For Only 35% Of U.S. Sales By 2030
While many believe that electric vehicles are the future, a number of automotive executives are less confident in the adoption of EVs now than they were last year. An annual global auto survey recently conducted by KPMG analyzed the views of more than 900 automotive executives. These executives believe that the EVs sold globally will likely account for between 10 and 40 percent of the total vehicle market by 2030, a fall from the 20-70 percent share they had estimated in last year’s survey.
Stellantis Forcing UK Buyers To Pay For Cars Stuck In Ports
Stellantis is forcing some UK buyers to pay up to three months’ worth of finance installments on vehicles that are stuck in ports. Dealerships have revealed that the car manufacturer is forcing them to register new cars ordered by customers despite them not reaching showrooms. Sources claim that some cars have even been taken off customers who have refused to pay before taking delivery.
Tesla Is Selling A $300, Cybertruck-Inspired Wireless Smartphone Charger
The Tesla Cybertruck promised to be a revolutionary pickup when it was introduced three years ago, but it’s been beaten to market by the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and even the Lordstown Endurance. While the truck is slated to go into production next year, it’s...
The New Aehra Electric SUV Has A Massive Extendable Screen
Milan-based EV startup Aehra introduced its first model a few weeks ago, but the official presentation didn’t include photos of the cabin. This changes today with a full interior reveal, showing unique features like the massive screen on the dashboard that extends upwards when the vehicle is parked. The...
Audi Launching New EV And PHEV Charging Service In Europe And The UK
Audi is launching a new charging service in Europe on January 1, 2023, that will operate in 27 countries and offer owners access to some 400,000 charging points. The company is cooperating with Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH and its Elli brand for the program and will replace the existing Audi e-tron Charging Service, providing customers with competitive charging rates for EVs and plug-in hybrids.
U.S. Senate Asks Tesla, GM, BMW And Others Whether They’re Linked To Forced Uyghur Labor
Lawmakers in the United States say that vehicles using parts from the Xinjiang region of China should not be sold locally. The United States has banned the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang due to China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority. Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden recently wrote to General Motors, Tesla, Honda, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Mercedes-Benz and asked them about their Chinese supply lines and any relationships in the Xinjiang region.
VW’s Updated MEB+ Platform To Offer Faster Charging And Longer Range
The Volkswagen Group is upgrading its MEB electric platform with the goal of becoming more competitive among its rivals. The MEB platform was the first of its kind when it was introduced in 2019 with the ID.3 electric hatchback. However, it is no longer considered the industry-leading platform it once was, with those from Tesla, SAIC, and Hyundai’s E-GMP architecture beating it on charging speeds, cost, and packaging. VW’s solution? The MEB+ platform.
Maxus V70 Is A Chinese Rival To The Ford Transit Custom
Maxus, a SAIC-owned brand, revealed a new minivan called V70 that will go on sale in China in early 2023. The diesel-powered model is based on a new platform and is similar in size to the likes of the Ford Transit Custom, VW Transporter, and Citroen Spacetourer. The V70 looks...
VinFast Details VF 8 City Edition, Offers Up To 402 HP
The first 999 VF 8 City Editions recently arrived in the United States and now the company has released additional details about them. Starting with the powertrain, the VF 8 Eco City Edition features an 82 kWh battery pack that feeds a dual-motor all-wheel drive system developing 349 hp (260 kW / 354 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. This enables the model to accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in approximately 6.5 seconds and travel 179 miles (288 km) on a single charge.
Aehra Electric SUV, Updated Lexus RC F, And DeLorean Motor Sues NBC: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A thanksgiving pileup on the San Fransisco Bay bridge that involved eight cars was triggered by the owner of a Tesla, who allegedly claims that the vehicle was in Full Self Driving mode at the time. According to the police report, the Model S was cruising at 55 mph (89 km/h) when it suddenly slowed down to 20 mph (32 km/h) while performing a lane change. The sudden slow-down is what caused the crash, with nine people injured.
Scuderia Ferrari Will Unveil Its New F1 Car On Valentine’s Day
Scuderia Ferrari must have been in a romantic move when they decided to unveil the new F1 car for the 2023 season on February 14, a.k.a. St. Valentine’s Day. The yet-unnamed single-seater was teased with a single sketch during the announcement. Maranello’s racing department refers to their 2023 F1...
The Second Of Nine Lamborghini Veneno Roadsters Can Be Yours For $9.5 Million
The Lamborghini Veneno is one of the rarest, most expensive, and most extreme-looking V12-powered hypercars from Sant’Agata, so each time one of them is listed for sale the price goes up. The pictured black and green Veneno Roadster is currently up for grabs in Dubai for a cool €8,994,824 ($9,551,558), having traveled 3,500 km (2,175 miles).
All-Wheel Drive Cadillac Lyriq Arrives In China With 503 HP And Sport Package
The Cadillac Lyriq is one of the best electric crossovers on the market and we’re starting to learn more about the all-wheel drive variant as deliveries will begin in China on December 26th. While the company previously estimated the model would have 500 hp (373 kW / 507 PS)...
Japan Will Get 50 Units Of The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition announced in May 2021 is the swan song and ultimate variant of the current generation E-Class, with a limited production of 999 units. Now the automaker announced the allocation for Japan, which only gets 50 units of the Final Edition. Interestingly, the 50...
